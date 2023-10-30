‘Clearly Incompetence Rather Than Corruption’: PFF Highlights Poor Performance Of Officiating Crew In Steelers’ Loss

The Steelers must put an ugly loss in the rearview mirror with their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans fast-approaching on Thursday Night, but the way the game transpired for Pittsburgh may make it difficult to get the bad taste of the Jags’ game out of their mouths.
The big storyline coming from the 20-10 loss at home for Pittsburgh revolves around the officiating crew and the perceived favoritism their calls had for the Jaguars, seeing plenty of calls go against Pittsburgh at the most inopportune moments. Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus talked about the refs and their impact on the game in their Week Eight Review shoe , calling out one particular call/no call situation that still comes off bizzare to non-Steelers fans watching from home.
“The explanation is clearly incompetence rather than corruption, but this is the type of game that drives people insane not just because it was bad, but it was inconsistent bad and it tended to favor one team,” Monson said. “Just in similar contrasting plays. There is a bad roughing the passer call against Pittsburgh, as in they called them for roughing the passer on a play where it really shouldn’t have been. And then, there’s a play with Kenny Pickett gets hurt in a literally like teaching tape, textbook version of the thing you’re not allowed to do anymore which is drive the quarterback into the turf.”
The play that Monson calls a bad roughing the passer penalty came against S Keanu Neal when he hit QB Trevor Lawrence has he threw the ball to his intended target, striking Lawrence in the midsection with his helmet off to the side. Neal wrapped up Lawrence and let off the gas as the quarterback released to the football, taking him down to the ground, and received a flag after the fact.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars didn’t receive a roughing the passer call on this hit below from DL Adam Gotsis on QB Kenny Pickett. Gotsis wraps up Pickett well after the ball has been thrown and proceeds to wrap him up and drive his left shoulder into Pickett as he pile drives Pittsburgh’s quarterback into the ground, putting all of his bodyweight into Pickett who ends up leaving the game with a rib injury and who’s status is currently up in the air for Pittsburgh’s Thursday Night matchup against the Titans.
“That one not roughing the passer, the one before when infinitely less bad, roughing the passer. Both of them went against Pittsburgh and one of them cost them their quarterback,” Monson said.
When you look at the two plays side-by-side, you do see an egregious error make by the officiating crew calling Neal’s hit on Lawrence a roughing the passer penalty, but not throwing a flag on Gotsis’ hit on Pickett. You can put your fandom aside and see that one hit violates the rules to a greater extent than the other as Neal tried to pull up as Lawrence threw the pass whereas Gotsis planted Pickett into the ground with his full bodyweight, leading to an injury.
The roughing the passer call has been heavily scrutinized in recent seasons, and for good reason. There needs to be some sort of consistency between officiating crews finding that even balance between getting flag happy at the smallest hit on the quarterback and allowing people to get hurt out there like what happened to Pickett. It’s a frustrating string of events that have Steelers’ faithful irate the day after the game, but this team must move on and do so quickly with the Titans coming to town in three days’ time.