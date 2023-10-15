Chase Claypool Inactive For Dolphins-Panthers

The Miami Dolphins acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool last Friday, but he will not make his debut with the team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Claypool will be inactive as the Dolphins try to advance to 5-1.

Miami’s newly-acquired WR Chase Claypool will not make his Dolphins’ debut today vs. the Panthers; he will be inactive. pic.twitter.com/RImDYAOUpr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2023

Claypool’s had his share of struggles since the Steelers dealt him to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second-round pick at the trade deadline last year. He hasn’t been productive on the field and has made more news off the field than on it, complaining about his role in the Chicago offense before being shipped off along with a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Claypool earned some early praise from his Miami teammates, and he also came out and said that he believes he’s a good teammate after having locker-room issues in both Pittsburgh and Chicago. In a loaded wide receiver room that also features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, his role is going to be limited. But not having a lot of expectations on Claypool could be better for him and allow him to stay under the radar. In Chicago, he was expected to be one of the team’s leading receivers, a role that he simply wasn’t able to fulfill before he eventually became a gameday inactive.

Right now, that’s his role with Miami, but he’ll likely be active once he gets more familiar with their offense. While Claypool hasn’t always been the most well-liked guy in Pittsburgh or around the league, hopefully, he figures things out and is able to be a productive NFL player going forward. If he can’t change his attitude and/or become more productive on the field though, his days in the NFL are likely numbered. Claypool will be a free agent after this season, and if things don’t turn around, it’s hard to see another team taking a chance on him.