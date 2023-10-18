Buy Or Sell: Calvin Austin III Should See More WR3 Snaps Than Allen Robinson II With Diontae Johnson Back

With the Steelers’ 2023 regular season underway following a disappointing year that came up just short of reaching the playoffs, it’s time to start finding out whether or not the answers to last year’s questions are on the roster, tested all throughout training camp and the preseason.

Both sides of the ball got key additions through both free agency and the draft, with new starters, including potentially rookies, amounting to half a dozen or more. The offensive line, the linebackers, and the secondary were all key targets since last year. But what will they look like?

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).

Topic Statement: Calvin Austin III should take the bulk of the third receiver snaps over Allen Robinson II with Diontae Johnson returning.

Explanation: Johnson’s injury provided Austin with the opportunity to play an increased role as a starter along with Robinson and George Pickens. While he has not been a consistent performer, he offers a big-play threat that the 30-year-old Robinson now lacks.

Buy:

This offense isn’t going to go anywhere if it has to get there in stops and starts. Notice that three of the Steelers’ five touchdowns this season have come on double-explosive plays, including a 72-yard score from Austin, who showed a level of speed that the rest of the roster lacks.

While Robinson offers some things only a savvy vet can, his ability to produce yards after the catch has been virtually non-existent. And as a possession receiver, his contributions to extending drives haven’t really made much of a difference.

Austin can, on any given play. There is still a role for Robinson, on possession downs perhaps, but the offense would be better served playing the younger, faster, deadlier weapon more. It’s what they need more of, not less.

Sell:

Austin has frequently and openly acknowledged his attempts to learn the craft of route running from Johnson and Robinson. The student hasn’t yet become the master, by any means. It’s true that Robinson’s YAC have been lacking, but that’s largely because he hasn’t been put in positions to produce in that fashion.

Take out the one big play by Austin, and he’s not really doing much. Eleven catches for 70 yards. Robinson contributes more on a play-to-play basis, including as a blocker, even if Austin is willing to contribute there. It’s still not his bailiwick (look it up, it’s a word). Which means that his skill set is better suited for more limited and specialized deployment rather than every-down use.