Browns QB Deshaun Watson Active, Will Start For First Time In A Month

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is returning to action for the first time in a month after dealing with a shoulder injury that lingered longer than the team anticipated. Despite ending the week questionable on the injury report, Watson is active and will get the nod today.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson is, in fact, active for the first time in a month after dealing with bruising around his rotator cuff. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2023

It will be Watson’s first game since Week Three, a win over the Tennessee Titans. Since, he has battled a bruised rotate cuff on his throwing arm. Initially, the team downplayed its severity and expected Watson to play in Week Four’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. It wasn’t until 90 minutes before kickoff that Watson opted against playing, despite medical clearance from team doctors. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was thrust into action and struggled terribly in a blowout loss.

Watson still did not return in Week Six following the team’s bye. This time, the Browns turned to veteran P.J. Walker, who did just enough in an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers. Now, Watson returns as the team’s starter.

Cleveland enters the game 3-2 and in third place in the AFC North, losing out on the tiebreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers because of their loss to them in Week Two.

The Browns made one of the biggest trades in recent sports history when they acquired Watson ahead of the 2022 season. Despite a looming suspension, high draft pick compensation, and record fully guaranteed contract, the Browns took the chance on him. After sitting out the first 11 games of last year, Watson returned to finish out the season and predictably looked rusty, throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions across six starts. Results have been mixed this season but he played his best game against the Titans prior to his injury, throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Without RB Nick Chubb and a running game that doesn’t look nearly as strong, the Browns will lean on Watson even more to win games. Still, the strength of the team will run through their defense, which has quickly become one of the best in football.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland will meet again on November 19 for a Week 11 contest.

Elsewhere, former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is inactive for the New England Patriots due to a concussion.