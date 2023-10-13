Backup Plan: PFF Says Levi Wallace ‘A Guy You Probably Don’t Want Starting’

One of the biggest question marks heading into the 2023 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers was the cornerback position group. The team failed to sign Cameron Sutton to an extension, and he departed for Detroit, which left a void in the defense. Sutton was able to fill a number of roles and could be used in the slot or out wide depending on game circumstance and available personnel.

Omar Kahn then turned to Patrick Peterson as a free agent addition. He has earned many accolades over the course of his incredible career, but his days on the gridiron are waning. This left Levi Wallace as one of the only players bringing continuity to the group. The team also added a pair of rookies in the draft in Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr., the latter of whom landed on IR during the preseason.

Wallace was added during the 2022 free agency period on a two-year deal and has appeared in 20 games, starting 13 of them. According to Pro Football Reference, he registered a career-high 13 passes defensed and four interceptions in his first season with the Steelers, and Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 62.8 overall for the 2022 season.

So far, through five games in the 2023 season, he has seven passes defensed and two interceptions, but his PFF grade has plummeted to an abysmal 49.3.

Sam Monson appeared on the Cook and Joe Show on 93.7 the fan and was asked about Wallace’s play.

“He is at a level that is below where you need him to be as a high-level starter, and his grade this season is reflecting that he’s already given up three touchdowns,” Monson said. “He’s a guy you probably don’t want starting, you know, if Levi Wallace is your fourth corner on the depth chart, I think you’re in a pretty good spot. If he’s one of your top two, you’re going to have some problems because he can’t match up with those best receivers.”

More than just the touchdowns he has allowed in his coverage, Wallace has also missed some tackles, one of which led to a big explosive-play touchdown on the ground against Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey evaded a Wallace tackle attempt at the beginning of the first half in Week One against the San Francisco 49ers and streaked up the field for a 65-yard touchdown that put the game out of reach early in the second half.

Overall, the level of play hasn’t been good enough, especially considering the level of pass rush this team possesses. If rush and coverage go hand in hand, then the secondary is receiving quite a bit of help from one of the top pass-rushing groups in the NFL, but the defensive backs aren’t holding up their end of the bargain. Wallace is just once example of this. Peterson has seen his share of struggles so far as well, allowing four touchdowns into his coverage, per Monson.

The bye week is coming at a time when Porter is fresh off his first NFL interception against the Baltimore Ravens to help seal the game for the Steelers. He played quite a bit in the second half and is now in a position to take playing time away from one of the two veterans — whether that be Peterson or Wallace.