‘Alex Beat Him With The Same Move:’ Nick Herbig Uses Alex Highsmith’s Technique For First NFL Sack

There might not be a smarter and more studious rookie than Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Nick Herbig. At least, no one is a sponge like he is. Drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round, he’s spent every waking moment around the team watching, learning, and studying from T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. All that work paid off Sunday in Los Angeles when Herbig notched his first NFL sack. And all he needed to do was watch Mr. Highsmith.

Speaking to Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews after the game, he said he copied what Highsmith did earlier in the game against the Rams’ left tackle.

“I just saw the right opportunity,” Herbig said via the team site. “I watch Alex and T.J. rush. I mean I’m watching them every play. And I seen Alex beat him with the same move, so I’m like, why not try it? I really, I look up to those guys for sure.”

Rams LT Alaric Jackson struggled throughout the afternoon against Alex Highsmith and Herbig as QB Matthew Stafford was hit four times and sacked twice.

As we always do, let’s go to the tape. In the first quarter, you can see Highsmith initially win against Jackson with a speed/dip rush, forcing Stafford to hitch up into the pocket. Highsmith didn’t come away with the sack but forced Stafford to step into DT Larry Ogunjobi’s arms, who took him down.

When Herbig got his next chance, he pulled off the same move. Speed/dip to beat Jackson to the edge. This time, Herbig was able to corner more effectively and finish the play on his own for his first career quarterback takedown (it also helps that Jackson was just a little late out of his stance). Here are the two reps back-to-back.

It’s a similar story as what went on during the summer. Herbig picking the brains of Highsmith and Watt as much as possible, seeing what moves he could put into his toolbelt. An athletic rusher, Herbig is advanced for a rookie with multiple ways he can get to the quarterback. Due to a lack of size, he has to rely on his hand use and technique to win.

Ever since setting foot in Pittsburgh, Herbig was repeated the mantra of taking advantage of the room he’s in. Watt, a future Hall of Famer. Highsmith, a handsomely paid pass rusher. Even veteran Markus Golden, who lacks length like Herbig but has carved out a great NFL career, is someone to lean on. Herbig said as much back in August.

‘I have three All-Pros in my room, and some of the best to ever touch the field at this position,” he said during training camp. “So, you know, a wise man once said to be a sponge and soak up all the information that you can.”

Herbig isn’t just soaking it up. He’s applying it. With more pass-rush chances against the Rams than other games, he took advantage of the opportunity. Drafting him along with signing Golden has given the Steelers better EDGE depth than they’ve had in years. Though there’s no replacing what Highsmith and especially Watt offer, Herbig is a quality rotational piece whose game will only grow throughout his rookie season. If he keeps copying the moves Highsmith has, and the success he has, one day he’ll copy the paycheck Highsmith now receives, too.