2023 South Side Questions: Did Steelers Make A Mistake Replacing Kevin Dotson This Offseason?

The Steelers are now back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, facing down a long regular season that looks a lot more promising given how things have gone leading up to it. Finishing just above .500 last year, they anticipate being able to compete with any team in the league this season with second-year QB Kenny Pickett leading the way.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year. The results have been positive so far.

Even well into the regular season and beyond, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered. When will the core rookies get to play, or even start? Is the depth sufficient where they upgraded? Can they stand toe-to-toe with the Bengals and the other top teams in the league? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Did the Steelers make a mistake replacing G Kevin Dotson?

The Steelers parted with a few significant pieces this offseason, at various times, which they have already faced with their new teams or will face. They will play against two this week against the Los Angeles Rams, with G Kevin Dotson the more notable.

Drafted in the fourth round in 2020, Dotson was an early fan favorite due to a combination of his college profile, his personality, and the fact that he was already a Steelers fan. His early play offered promise, and entering his second season, most actually felt more confident in him than any other lineman the team had at the time.

He spent the 2021-2 season as a full-time starter, though he missed half the year in 2021 due to a significant ankle injury, playing all 17 games a year ago. His play during that time was not what was promised by his rookie season, though he certainly had his moments. The most disappointing was his lack of discipline, with 16 penalties over 28 games, including eight holds and five false starts.

After signing Isaac Seumalo to take over his starting job, Dotson knew the writing was on the wall, and he was hardly surprised when the news came that he was traded. The Rams indicated they were looking to trade for him throughout the summer.

Since entering the starting lineup a few games ago, he has been grading very well overall. At least according to Pro Football Focus, he’s been the best guard in the league in his nearly 200 snaps played. Pittsburgh got a swap of mid- to late-round draft picks in exchange for him.

But did they make a mistake? Would their line be better with him now, or is he flourishing now because the Rams’ scheme better fits his abilities? Is he getting coaching better suited to him there (he has yet to be penalized)? Also of note is the fact that he will be an unrestricted free agent next year, but in theory, Pittsburgh could have paid him and not signed Seumalo.