2023 South Side Questions: Could Steelers Finally Fire Matt Canada?

The Steelers are now back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, facing down a long regular season that looks a lot more promising given how things have gone leading up to it. Finishing just above .500 last year, they anticipate being able to compete with any team in the league this season with second-year QB Kenny Pickett leading the way.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year. The results have been positive so far.

Even well into the regular season and beyond, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered. When will the core rookies get to play, or even start? Is the depth sufficient where they upgraded? Can they stand toe-to-toe with the Bengals and the other top teams in the league? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Could the Steelers finally fire Matt Canada?

Or, you know, do something to divert some of his responsibilities? Yes, the defense has its own host of problems, but anybody can see this offense is just not cutting it. Players are playing poorly, of course. They may well be down to a backup quarterback at least for a little while. But they’re also not being put in positions to succeed.

After the Steelers’ second humiliating blowout loss of the season, this time to a team that was supposed to be bad, with an awful, backup-filled offensive line and a lack of star power on defense, head coach Mike Tomlin said that changes need to be made.

I’m sure it’s not the first time he’s said something like this, though, and people don’t actually get fired. I’m also sure that changes do occur behind the scenes that never get publicized. But let’s face it, this thing has been a long time coming.

More than probably any other coordinator in the Tomlin era, the heat has been on Matt Canada. Most were shocked that he even survived this offseason, but on a weekly basis it becomes more and more transparent that their product is not sustainable.

I couldn’t even tell you, quite honestly, the last time a coach in a Steelers uniform has been fired in-season. The Steelers reportedly stripped OL coach Jack Bicknell Jr. of his responsibilities back in 2013, and that’s about as close as they’ve come.

Even if they were to surprise us and actually fire Canada, the reality is that there is no satisfactory alternative. Most likely, QB coach Mike Sullivan would take over play-calling responsibilities, having that in his background. OL coach Pat Meyer may take on a larger role, as well. It won’t be until the offseason that the position gets addressed on a permanent basis.