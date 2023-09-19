‘We Left Those Guys Out There Way Too Long:’ Kenny Pickett Knows Offense Has To Help The Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers had just one offensive touchdown for the second week in a row, but thanks to two defensive scores they were able to beat the Cleveland Browns 26-22 in a key Week Two divisional matchup. But QB Kenny Pickett knows that the offense needs to do more, and he talked about the importance of helping the defense out postgame.

“It’s awesome. You got a defense like that, they make plays and put points up on the board and get those turnovers. It’s unreal as an offense to have that, we wanna return that favor though. I felt like we left those guys out there way too long. There’s things that we gotta do a lot better offensively to help those guys out,” Pickett said via the team’s YouTube channel.

The Browns dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 35:28 compared to just 24:32 for the Steelers. Pittsburgh had three three-and-outs, and the Steelers also had a three-play drive that ended in an interception and a fumble on the second play of another drive in the second quarter. The only offensive touchdown came on a strike to George Pickens that he caught and ran with for a 71-yard score with just over six minutes left in the second quarter.

It wasn’t a banner day by any means for Pittsburgh’s offense, and the defense was able to stand tall and hold on to get the win. OLB Alex Highsmith’s strip-sack of QB Deshaun Watson that OLB T.J. Watt returned for a score was Pittsburgh’s only touchdown in the second half, and it ended up being the difference maker.

Pittsburgh’s defense once again struggled against the run, and the Steelers had some issues in coverage, as well, particularly with Levi Wallace struggling against Amari Cooper. But Highsmith and Watt both stepped up in a big way, each scoring a touchdown and getting pressure on Watson all night. As a whole, the defense needs to be better but was certainly the big winner of the night.

The defense can get better if it’s not on the field as much. That’s something that Pickett and the offense need to work on in a big way. Pickett again struggled with his accuracy, often throwing behind receivers or just missing them. The run game also never found its footing, with just 55 rushing yards on 21 carries. Being able to consistently pick up first downs and not put itself in third-and-long situations is going to be a key for this offense going forward, and it’s been a major issue for them the first two weeks of the season.

Luckily, the defense created enough splash to get a much-needed win and the Steelers moved to 1-1 on the season. But they won’t go far if the offense can’t figure it out, and hopefully, Pickett can show that he can help keep the defense off the field.