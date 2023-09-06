‘Way Too Low’: George Pickens No Fan Of His Madden NFL Rating

George Pickens has gotten endless hype as a Year-Two breakout candidate this offseason. He’s been a trendy breakout pick for many experts and analysts, seen his fantasy draft stock rise, and most of all gotten Pittsburgh Steelers fans thrilled for the season to start.

Pickens was asked how he’s dealt with these expectations, in an interview after practice today, per the Trib’s Chris Adamski.

“I don’t really pay much attention to it.” Pickens said. “I’ve been playing Madden.”

Ironically whoever makes the ratings over at Madden’s parent company Electronic Arts is one of very few who isn’t a Pickens believer. Pickens touched on his 80 overall rating in the same interview.

“It’s a little too low,” he said. “Way too low. I should be an 89 or 90 at least.”

George Pickens on national expectations for his breakout – and on his lower-than-expected Madden rating pic.twitter.com/tIQznXzv3X — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 6, 2023

In Madden NFL 24, the newest installment of the world’s most popular football video game, Pickens’ 80 rating puts him in a tie for 47th among receivers. He’s tied with the likes of the Denver Broncos’ Tim Patrick, the New England Patriots’ DeVante Parker, and the Dallas Cowboys’ Michael Gallup. He’s also rated lower than some underwhelming names, such as the New York Giants’ Sterling Shepard and the Chicago Bears’ Darnell Mooney.

Pickens is coming off a season where he ranked top four among a loaded rookie class in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. And this comes despite playing in one of the weakest passing offenses in the league, which should improve in 2023. He seems poised to improve upon his strong opening act, and potentially even contest Diontae Johnson for the title of No. 1 wide receiver.

What is also surprising about his ratings, is that he ranked outside the top 15 in spectacular-catch rating. Detractors of Pickens will usually go after his route running or his ability to get separation. There are very few who can deny his ability to make the spectacular play, but I guess whoever made these rankings is one of them. I just find it hard to believe his spectacular catch rating is the same as the Carolina Panthers’ Adam Thielen.

And maybe it’s a good thing. Athletes often thrive when they can feed off some level of disrespect, and Pickens hasn’t gotten a lot of that this offseason. While Madden ratings are likely doctored a bit to get people talking about the game, anything that motivates Pickens is tough to fully complain about.