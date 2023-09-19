Watch: George Pickens Scores Thrilling 71-Yard TD Against Browns

After a lifeless offense for the first quarter and a half, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally hit a big play. Kenny Pickett hit WR George Pickens for a 71-yard touchdown on a slant route as he ran away from the rest of the Browns’ defense for the score.

It was Pickens first catch of the day. It was also the longest score of his NFL career. On first and 10, the Steelers ran play-action and faked a power run with center Mason Cole pulling. The Browns’ secondary played off coverage, getting Pickens open over the middle. He broke a tackle and got a block from WR Calvin Austin III to spring him the rest of the way.

After a Browns penalty on the ensuing extra point, the Steelers elected to go for two. The conversion failed as RB Najee Harris was unable to dive over the goal line.

On the Pickens’ score, Pickett took a hard shot and seemed to be holding his left shoulder. He stayed in for the two-point play.

Pittsburgh currently leads 16-11 midway through the second quarter.