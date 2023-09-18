Watch: Alex Highsmith Records Pick-Six On First Play Of Game Against Browns

It’s safe to say the Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a better start tonight than they were in Week One. On the first play from scrimmage in Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Alex Highsmith picked off a tipped pass that hit off TE Harrison Bryant and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, returning it 30 yards for a touchdown. Chris Boswell tacked on the extra point to make it 7-0.

It was Highsmith’s second career interception. He first came as a rookie against the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

Cleveland came out in empty, something they’ve had success with in past years. But Watson and Bryant didn’t appear to fully be on the same page, the pass out in front more than Bryant expected and it clipped off him. Fitzpatrick nearly picked it but it bounced out of his arms, allowing Highsmith to bring it down. He then raced down the right sideline to take it the rest of the way.

The Steelers have their first lead of the season.