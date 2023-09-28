USFL, XFL To Officially Merge, Cementing Future Of Spring Football

After a few seasons of competing against each other for TV viewership, fans in the stands and talent on the field, the XFL and the USFL announced an intent to merge, according to multiple reports.

According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the USFL sent an official letter to players Thursday, announcing the intent to merge.

Today’s announcement that the USFL and XFL officially intend to merge: pic.twitter.com/p8Yoo9A7rv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2023

According to the letter, the merger will “establish best-in-class operations atop the foundation built over the USFL’s and XFL’s most recent seasons, cementing the future of professional spring football, and further enhancing the development of its players, coaches and staff.”

Though the USFL announced the intent to merge with the XFL, there are a number of steps still to be completed to solidify the union for the 2024 season, including TV rights deals as the USFL has a deal with Fox and NBC, while the XFL has a deal with ESPN. According to previous reporting from Axios, the two sides would split TV rights.

Game rules, player acquisition processes and more will need to be determined as well, but the merger is a smart one as the two leagues were largely cannibalizing themselves.

On TV during the spring leagues, each league drew an average of 600,000 viewers per game, according to Axios. The USFL’s championship game reportedly drew 1.2 million viewers, while the XFL reportedly drew 1.4 million for its season-ender.

The Pittsburgh Maulers are in the USFL, so theoretically they are part of the merger. However, we don’t know for sure if the Maulers will actually still be a team. There is some uncertainty there because of their lack of a home base as the Maulers played their 2023 games in Canton, Ohio. The Maulers made it to the USFL Championship Game last season, losing to the Birmingham Stallions.

The USFL stated in its letter to players that there are more details to come regarding the merger.