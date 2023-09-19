Season 14, Episode 25 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning show, Alex Kozora get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Cleveland Browns Monday night to move to 1-1 on the season. The opening is us trying to describe what we saw overall Monday night.

Alex and I spend a lot of time early in this show talking about the play of the Steelers defense Monday night and how two big turnovers for touchdowns shaped the game. We go over the good, bad, and ugly on that side of the football to start with. We also discuss Browns RB Nick Chubb leaving the game in the first half with a season-ending knee injury and how that really impacted the game.

Before tackling the offensive side of the football from Monday night, Alex and I address the injuries on the Steelers’ side coming out of the Browns game. We also discuss the team’s Saturday transactions that were made that included two players being placed on the Reserve/Injured list.

Mike Tomlin talked to the media on Tuesday, so we go over his main talking points. That includes going over what he had to say about the play on both sides of the football Monday night. We go over what Tomlin had to say about the criticism of OC Matt Canada coming out of Monday night, which included a “Fire Canada” chant during the contest.

Alex and I move on and discuss the play of the Steelers offense Monday night. We discuss the play of QB Kenny Pickett, the lack of a running game — again — the offensive line and more. Several plays are discussed in this segment as well.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 69-minute episode and we get to a few listener emails to close out the show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers MNF Win Over Browns, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Injuries, Saturday Transactions, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3484405626

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 25 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n