The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. 49ers All-22 Recap, Tomlin Tuesday Talking Points, Injuries, Reader Emails, & More

Season 14, Episode 22 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Tuesday Mike Tomlin press conference on the heels of the Pittsburgh Steelers losing last Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers.

We recap the injury situation with the team coming out of Week One and how the team will deal with the losses of DT Cameron Heyward and WR Diontae Johnson with both now sidelined.

Tomlin gave us several talking points on Tuesday to discuss so Alex and I roll through those like we usually do.

The Steelers have had some visitors and made practice squad moves since our Monday show, so we make sure to recap all of the latest news.

Will the all-22 tape from the loss to the 49ers now digested, Alex and I go over our updated notes concerning the Steelers. We start by going over the play of the offense and highlight the good, bad, and the ugly. We focus on the offensive scheme and the play of QB Kenny Pickett as part of this discussion.

Alex and I then flip over to the defensive side of the football and talk about what stood out on that all-22 look. Once again, we cover the good, bad, and ugly.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 79-minute episode, and we end it by answering several listener questions!

