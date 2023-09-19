‘That’s Not Up To Me’: CB Joey Porter Jr. Ready For More Snaps On Defense

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. has played 21 defensive snaps in his first two NFL games, but he’s champing at the bit for a bigger role in the near future.

Porter only saw the field in his regular-season debut against the San Francisco 49ers for seven defensive snaps, playing strictly on Pittsburgh’s third-and-long packages. He played 14 defensive snaps last night against the Cleveland Browns and made the most of them with a near interception and a key pass breakup at the end of the game on fourth down to seal the 26-22 victory for Pittsburgh.

Porter was asked if he’s ready for more snaps on defense after the game, to which he gave an obvious answer for a player with his pedigree and competitive edge.

“Of course,” Porter told the media via video from Post-Gazette Sports YouTube channel. “Of course I am, but that’s not up to me. I just gotta keep performing like I’m doing now.”

Last week, DC Teryl Austin mentioned that Porter’s limited role on defense is “just kinda where he’s at right now”, pointing to a combination of his youth and inexperience as well as the veterans playing ahead of him. Well, after watching last night, Porter is making a case for an expanded role in Pittsburgh’s defense, not only with his own play but the play of his teammates in the secondary.

CB Levi Wallace struggled against the Browns, giving up big plays down the field as he struggled to stay in-phase in coverage as well as contest at the catch point. CB Patrick Peterson has shown his age, getting abused last weekend by 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk while lacking that top-end play he used to display regularly as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Porter, on the other hand, is a young cover corner on the rise, having the size, length, and athleticism to cover top receivers on the outside. He still is green, but the only way to get experience is through reps and being tested by fire when the bullets are live out there. Given how Porter handled more snaps last night and the other cornerbacks’ play the last two weeks, perhaps Pittsburgh should consider more of a rotation at cornerback, testing the waters with Porter to see if he is ready to surpass Wallace for a full-time starting gig.

Wallace is a free agent after this season and Porter is the future of the secondary in Pittsburgh. It only makes sense to hand that torch off at some point in 2023. If Porter keeps playing well, that may happen sooner rather than later.