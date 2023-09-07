TE Darnell Washington Can’t Wait To Make His NFL Debut

For Darnell Washington, the wait is almost over. In what’s been a busy last nine months, going from winning a national championship to attending the NFL Combine, holding your Pro Day, getting drafted, participating in spring ball, training camp, preseason – you’ve got all that? – it’ll be gameday soon enough.

Like the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie class, Washington will make his NFL debut Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers and the league’s top defense a year ago. Predictably, there’s some rookie nervousness and angst but Washington can’t wait to get out on the field and hit somebody.

“I’m very excited for my first game to be at home,” he told reporters Wednesday via Erie’s Fox 66 newscast. “Just to see how the season opener is. I’m a confident guy but I’m more anxious. Don’t want to mess up.”

Washington has done little messing up in his career. He helped the Bulldogs become repeat national champions, even if he wasn’t the focal point of the offense. He dutifully did his job as a blocker and made plays when his number was called.

Falling in the draft due to reported concerns over his knee, the Steelers took advantage and scooped him up in the third round. After a slow start to training camp, Washington quickly picked things up, even surprising Mike Tomlin for what he offered in the passing game. At 6-foot-7, his size was a red zone advantage and he tied WR George Pickens with seven touchdowns during training camp. He easily beat out Zach Gentry for the backup job behind Pat Freiermuth, leading Gentry to be cut and sign with the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad.

Washington’s first test will come against one of the best defensive fronts in football. The 49ers will have star DE Nick Bosa, who signed a record-breaking contract less than 24 hours ago. But they’re a sound and stout defense across the board with multiple first round picks up front and the league’s best middle linebacker in Fred Warner. Washington will be counted on to pave running lanes for Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Yards won’t come easy — no one stopped the run in 2022 like the 49ers did — but Pittsburgh must run the ball well this year in order to achieve offensive success.

That mission, and Washington’s career, starts this weekend.