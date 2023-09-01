T.J. Watt Ranked 4th-Best Defensive Lineman In The NFL

The Associated Press recently dropped their rankings for the top defensive linemen rankings in the NFL. 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt placed fourth in the league-wide rankings, according to AP Sports writer Josh Dubow.



“Watt has established himself as more than J.J.’s little brother after leading the league in sacks in 2020 and ‘21,” wrote Dubow. “His 22 1/2 in 2021 tied Michael Strahan’s single-season record and earned him Defensive Player of the Year honors. Watt missed seven games last season with injuries but when he is on the field he is as productive as any other edge rusher.”

The list only ranks the top five defensive linemen in the league. Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons tops the list at one followed by Nick Bosa and Aaron Donald. Behind Watt is fellow AFC North member Myles Garrett slotted at five.

Whether or not Watt and Parson should be included in this list is debatable as both are listed as linebackers. Omitting them would allow the big nasty’s of the world like Watt’s teammate Cameron Heyward and New York Giants star Dexter Lawrence to make their way onto the list. Nevertheless, the article includes Watt due to his role in rushing the passer at the line of scrimmage.

This ranking comes after a season where the NFL’s co-single-season sack leader missed the majority of the season due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week One against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite playing in just ten games, Watt was still able to tally 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and two interceptions, which tied a career-high. The season was enough to earn him his fifth Pro Bowl nod over the outside linebacker lined up on the opposite side of the line in Alex Highsmith.

Perhaps the most damning evidence of Watt’s impact is the Steelers record with and without him on the field. Last season when the 28-year-old played the team held a record of 8-2, but without him, they fell to 1-6. The numbers become even more jarring when you look at their record throughout his career. The Steelers are 56-26-2 in games when he suits up and 1-10 when he is on the sidelines.

According to the three-time All-Pro, heading into this season he feels back to his old self.



“I’m back to playing free. I really am. When you come back off injury, you always wanna say that you’re close to a hundred percent and you’re trying to do everything that you can, but it’s really hard to deep down feel that way. This camp, it’s been getting back to playing free, not being afraid to make mistakes, not thinking about my pec or anything like that. And it’s been very rejuvenating and I feel like myself again,” Watt said via the DVE Morning Show.

If Watt is back to 100% and is able to stay healthy, expect him to be higher on these rankings a year from now.