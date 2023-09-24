Steelers Vs. Raiders 2023 Week Three: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET, September, 24, 2023
Site: Allegiant Stadium (65,000) • Las Vegas, NV
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
Referee: Tra Blake
TV Coverage: NBC (national)
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), and Melissa Stark (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Raiders -2.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against Las Vegas.
Pittsburgh are 3-6 SU in their last 9 games against Las Vegas.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Las Vegas.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games played in September.
Las Vegas are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Las Vegas’ last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Las Vegas’ last 7 games at home.
Las Vegas are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Las Vegas’ last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Las Vegas are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Las Vegas are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games played in September.
Las Vegas are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games played in week 3.
Steelers Injuries:
WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) – Out
Raiders Injuries
DE Tyree Wilson (illness) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_sep_24_2023_at_las-vegas-raiders_weekly_release
Game Capsule: