Steelers Vs. Raiders 2023 Week Three: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 3

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET, September, 24, 2023

Site: Allegiant Stadium (65,000) • Las Vegas, NV

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

Referee: Tra Blake

TV Coverage: NBC (national)

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), and Melissa Stark (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Raiders -2.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against Las Vegas.

Pittsburgh are 3-6 SU in their last 9 games against Las Vegas.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Las Vegas.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games played in September.

Las Vegas are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Las Vegas’ last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Las Vegas’ last 7 games at home.

Las Vegas are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Las Vegas’ last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Las Vegas are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Las Vegas are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games played in September.

Las Vegas are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games played in week 3.

Steelers Injuries:

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) – Out

Raiders Injuries

DE Tyree Wilson (illness) – Questionable

Weather:

Game Release:

Game Capsule: