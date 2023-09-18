Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week Two Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, and due to a few roster moves made earlier in the day, no players from the home team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After dealing with injuries earlier in the week, Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee) were both placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list Monday afternoon. Both had previously been ruled out for the Monday night game on the team’s Saturday injury report. Both no longer need to be listed as inactive Monday night and neither is on the active roster.

The Steelers signed RB Qadree Ollison off the practice squad on Monday afternoon and that results in the team having just 52 players on their active roster. With the Steelers dressing eight offensive linemen Monday night, only four players need to be on the inactive list for this game against the Browns.

The Steelers’ list of four players that are inactive on Monday night are all healthy scratches. Inactive are quarterback Mason Rudolph, tackle Dylan Cook, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, and cornerback Desmond King II. This is the second week in a row that Rudolph, Cook and King have been inactive.

Steelers’ Inactive Players:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

T Dylan Cook

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

CB Desmond King II

Browns’ Inactive Players

CB Kahlef Hailassie

S Ronnie Hickman

C Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika