Steelers Vs. 49ers Week 1: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

Unfortunately, the preseason success did not carry over to the season opener against the 49ers. The Pittsburgh Steelers were painful to watch in all three phases and blown out 30-7 at home. In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and some takeaways as well.
Offense:
Excellent (90+ Grades):
NONE.
Great (80+ Grades):
NONE.
Good (70+ Grades):
The highest-graded player on offense was wide receiver Diontae Johnson (71.4), highlighting just how poor the offensive showing for Pittsburgh was in the season opener. He caught three of his six targets, including two for first downs. One miss was an interception he slipped on (poor throw/decision by Pickett). Johnson’s highlight was on a short catch, making a nice cut for a refreshing explosive YAC on 26-yard gain early in the third quarter. He suffered a hamstring injury on the play that took him out of the game and limited him to 27 snaps.
Wide receiver Calvin Austin III was the only other player in this tier (70.3, 35 snaps). He did some good things in his increased opportunity, catching all six of his targets for 37 yards (6.2 yards per reception), forced four missed tackles, made two contested catches, accounted for a first down, and had a long reception of 13 yards early in the fourth quarter. One successful play was a screen for seven yards, but a flip pass went for a loss of four.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Quarterback Kenny Pickett actually earned a slightly better grade (52.8), but I’m lumping him into this group appropriately. He looked downright bad for most of the game (playing all 63 snaps), missing routine throws. His day also included poor decisions and several accuracy/communication issues. Five three-and-outs to start the game, and the team’s first chain-moving play didn’t come until late in the first half (a 24-yard explosive run by Najee Harris). The team did not establish the run early as expected (only 10 attempts for 41 yards), with Pickett going 31-of-46 for 232 yards, one touchdown to TE Pat Freiermuth, two interceptions, a 68.4 rating, and a whopping five sacks, failing to get rid of the football as well. Ouch.
Surprisingly, only three players had below 50 grades. Unsurprisingly, they were offensive lineman. Center Mason Cole (49.2) allowed four pressures, three hurries, and a sack in a poor pass-block showing. Left guard Isaac Seumalo (40.1), allowed two pressures, two hurries, and had a false start early in the game on third and long. He also struggled as a run blocker in my notes, coinciding with his 38.3 run-blocking grade.
The lowest grade on offense this week and in the NFL (pre-Monday night football) was left tackle Dan Moore (33.7). He was charged with a whopping nine pressures, six hurries, two quarterback hits, a sack allowed, and an abysmal 22.8 pass-blocking grade. He had to move over to right tackle late when Chukwuma Okorafor was injured (concussion protocol), and Moore allowed a sack right away. Okorafor was the highest graded starting offensive lineman (60.6), though he did have a holding penalty, which speaks volumes to the Steelers’ struggles on offense.
Defense:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
The highest PFF grade on defense and overall for Pittsburgh went edge rusher T.J. Watt (94.4, 48 snaps). He started the year off strong as the best player in the game for Pittsburgh by far with six pressures, three sacks, two quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, five tackle, including one for a loss, four stops, and a batted pass. Let me catch my breath…very impressive 2023 debut.
Great (80+ Grades):
Rookie defensive lineman Keeanu Benton began his NFL career impressively, with an 86.1 grade on 29 snaps. He won matchups against the run and pass in my notes, encouragingly, including a hurry/pressure, three combined tackles, and a run stop on the stat sheet. Nice job young man.
Good (70+ Grades):
Three players land in this tier, starting with edge rusher Alex Highsmith (78.3, 49 snaps). He had seven combined tackles, including a great run tackle for loss working through a double team, four stops, and two pressures/hurries. He was most impactful as a run defender but did draw a holding penalty on a nice inside spin that he’s been working on though was also pancaked on a pass rush.
Staying in the position room, Markus Golden earned a 77.3 grade on 25 snaps. He had three solo tackles, two against the run that included a nice job of setting the edge, and another impressively tracking down running back Christian McCaffrey on a screen, limiting the play to just three yards. No easy task. Would like to see more impact as a pass rusher in the coming weeks (no pressures).
Glad to see defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi get deserved props in my opinion (75.4, 43 snaps), playing well and more than I expected coming off a foot injury. He was disruptive as a pass rusher, winning and getting in the backfield often (four hurries/pressures), and had two combined tackles. Great to see and knocking on wood for a healthy year for him.
This is also significant with injuries at the position. Cameron Heyward left Sunday’s game early and played just 14 defensive snaps while DeMarvin Leal was limited to 26 defensive snaps. No excuses, but the defensivr line was thin, and that contributed to the 49ers’ big game. This mainly applied to defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk (50.7, 31 snaps) particularly, as he got pushed around in the run game, though the third-year man did have two pressures and two batted passes.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three players here, starting with linebacker Cole Holcomb (48.7, 53 snaps). Definitely a rough game, including two missed tackles and allowing an explosive reception. The latter brings up the frustrating question of why Pittsburgh tasks its linebackers with covering wide receivers, especially the caliber of Deebo Samuel?! Ugh.
Safety Damontae Kazee (47.8, 49 snaps) had four combined tackles, just one for a stop, and missed a tackle as well. He was targeted three times and allowed two catches for 31 yards per PFF. He was pancaked on the triple explosive touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey.
The lowest grade on defense this week was given to cornerback Levi Wallace (43.3, 67 snaps). He had an extremely bad angle/fill/missed tackle on the McCaffrey run, an unnecessary roughness penalty, and allowed several catches in front of him in the weak zone coverage Pittsburgh.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
NONE.
Great (80+ Grades):
The highest PFF grade on special teams for Pittsburgh went to Elijah Riley (89.6, 17 snaps), playing on four units and providing a nice assisted tackle.
Good (70+ Grades):
Six players in this tier. Connor Heyward (79.1, 17 snaps) was also a corps player who fared well, noting good blocking. Tying in grade and snaps was captain Miles Killebrew, providing a solo and assisted tackle. Nick Herbig led the team in snaps (20) and earned a strong 78.8 grade. Mark Robinson also had 17 snaps, with a 74.5 grade. Darnell Washington came in at 73.6 on eight snaps, and long snapper Christian Kuntz rounded out the group with a 71.3 grade on seven snaps and provided two tackles, though he did have a facemask penalty.
Anthony McFarland Jr. gets an honorable mention (68.7, seven snaps) with a good day as a kick returner, on three returns and a 30.3 average, enjoying good double team blocks up the middle. Thought he’d have a better grade.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Two players here, starting with Elandon Roberts (46.8, 14 snaps), including a penalty, and the lowest-graded player was Patrick Peterson (33.7, eight snaps) with an offsides penalty on a field goal block attempt. Three special teams penalties in total overshadowed some positives from the unit, though punter Pressley Harvin III underwhelmed following a strong preseason (55.3 grade, seven snaps).
Surprise: Peterson (63.2, 67 snaps). The veteran cornerback did have two nice pass break ups, but allowed two touchdowns, slipping on one. He had tight coverage on the other but could have got his hands up sooner challenge the catch more. He was also beat in coverage over the middle of the field, allowing three completions for 58 yards and a 140 QB rating against. Also, he was blocked easily downfield on the 49ers’ triple explosive touchdown. With a Special teams penalty as well, it very frustrating Steelers debut overall that deserved a lower grade in my opinion.
STEELERS VS. 49ERS WEEK 1 TOTAL SNAPS:
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.