Steelers Release CB Kalen Barnes, Work Out WR James Proche

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster move Tuesday, releasing CB Kalon Barnes from their practice squad. That’s according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson via the NFL’s transaction wire. In addition, the team worked out WR James Proche.

Barnes was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on Sept. 15. Running one of the fastest 40s in history coming out of Baylor, a 4.23 40, he was taken in the seventh round of the 2022 draft by the Carolina Panthers. He had appeared in two games for them last year. He did not appear in a game for Pittsburgh and stayed on its practice squad throughout his stay.

Proche was a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft. Appearing in 43 career games, he’s caught 25 passes for 278 yards. Last year, he appeared in 17 games for the Ravens but caught only eight passes. He also has experience as a return man with 27 punt returns and two kick returns in his NFL career.

Measuring in at 5105, 201 pounds coming out of SMU, he did not run a 40 at the Combine but jumped 34.5 inches in the vertical and put up an impressive 20 reps on the bench press. In college, he went over 1,100 yards in each of his final two seasons, including a senior year stat line of 111 catches for 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also served as the school’s starting kick and punt returner.

You can check out our pre-draft profile on Proche below.

Pittsburgh has dealt with injuries at wide receiver to Gunner Olszewski (concussion) and Diontae Johnson (hamstring). They also lost WR Simi Fehoko to the Los Angeles Chargers, who poached him off the Steelers’ practice squad yesterday after losing WR Mike Williams to a torn ACL.

We’ll let you know when the Steelers fill their now vacant practice squad spots and if Proche will be added.