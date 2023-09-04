Steelers LBs Kwon Alexander And Markus Golden Change Jersey Numbers

Even before cutdowns, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander said he was prepared to change numbers. A mid-training camp add, he sported No. 26 throughout the summer, the same jersey donned by RB Anthony McFarland Jr. With both making the team’s 53-man roster, one had to switch, and Alexander was gracious enough to let McFarland keep his digits. Now, Alexander will wear No. 54. In addition to that, Markus Golden will return to wearing No. 44.

That’s according to the team website, which posted updated numbers today.

LB Kwon Alexander – No. 54

LB Markus Golden – No. 44

Frankly, there weren’t many other choices. Most numbers in the 50s were spoken for either because established players already had them (Alex Highsmith’s 56, Cole Holcomb’s 55) or because they’re unofficially retired by the team (Mike Webster’s 52, Jack Lambert’s 58, Jack Ham’s 59). He couldn’t even wear his old college No. 25 – if Pittsburgh would’ve even permitted that – with new CB Desmond King grabbing that number. Alexander opted to take 54 instead of 53, worn by C Kendrick Green and LB Nick Kwiatkoski this summer.

For Golden, who wore No. 54 this summer, No. 44 opened up after LB Tanner Muse was waived by the Steelers during final cutdowns. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s the number he had worn throughout his NFL career and opened up a lane for Alexander along the way. This will be the first time in his NFL career Alexander has No. 54.

McFarland made the team with a much-needed impressive training camp. Though there ended up being little internal competition for his roster spot, McFarland earned his place on the roster. He showcased his speed inside stadiums, bouncing plays to the outside for big gains, and looked fluid catching the football throughout camp. He also ran tougher than past years. McFarland won’t have an immediate path to playing time offensively but should open the year as the team’s starting kick returner.

Signed to a cheap one-year deal last month, Alexander is proving his worth. He had a strong summer, coming downhill and attacking the run while bringing energy and intensity to the group. Technically, he may not start, but will be one leg of a three-man rotation between himself, Holcomb, and Elandon Roberts. Golden has also looked strong as quality rotational depth.

A fourth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, Alexander has appeared in 95 games, starting 86, and recording 590 career total tackles. He started all 17 games for the New York Jets a year ago, finishing with 69 stops and a half-sack. Golden has played in 111 career games, recording 47 sacks.