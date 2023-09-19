‘Significant Player:’ Mike Tomlin Knows Jaylen Warren Brings Juice To Steelers’ Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense has looked lifeless through the first two weeks. A couple of fleeting and mildly interesting moments but overall, they’ve struggled to move the ball. Heck, they’ve struggled to pick up a first down, failing to do so in the first quarter in either of their first two games.

If there has been one player to provide a largely consistent spark, it’s been RB Jaylen Warren. A bowling ball of energy, Mike Tomlin acknowledged the role he plays during his Tuesday press conference.

“We acknowledge that Jaylen is a significant player and a guy that’s capable of being a significant component of what we do, as is [Najee Harris],” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel.

Warren carried the ball six times for 20 yards in Monday night’s win, a stat line that doesn’t look pretty but running room was minimal for him and Harris, who ended the day with ten carries for 43 yards. It was what Warren did in the passing game that was most explosive, ending the day with four catches for 66 yards, highlighted by a 30-yard scamper down the left sideline.

Even the plays that didn’t end in perfect outcomes were still positive, like getting 15 yards on a 3rd and 18 dumpoff to help flip the field. That play helped set up a Pressley Harvin III punt that pinned the Browns at their own five-yard line.

“He’s just making plays when, when given the opportunity,” Tomlin added.

An undrafted rookie last year, Warren immediately made noise in camp and easily made the team. His role expanded throughout the year and he took over third down duties, a job that’s carried over into 2023. Overall, he’s a strong pass protector, though he did blow an assignment last night that led to a Kenny Pickett sack.

Tomlin said the Steelers will evaluate the running back rotation going forward, playing matchups as they do every week. In the win, Harris out-snapped Warren by a 31-23 margin though the touches were almost even at 11-10 in Harris’ slight favor. After facing two stifling fronts in Weeks One and Two, the Steelers will get a reprieve with the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday night. They rank 27th in the league in rush yards per game allowed with a similar ranking from a yards-per-carry standpoint.