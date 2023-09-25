Scouts Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed On Saturday (Week 4)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we highlight several college football prospects and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman

The Oklahoma Sooners won on the road at Cincinnati Saturday, defeating the new Big 12 member, 20-6. It was a dominant effort by the Sooners defense led by LB Danny Stutsman, who had quite the day at the office, tallying 13 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. Stutsman was all over the place. Living in the Bearcats backfield, he came downhill as a thumper against the run as well as chasing after the quarterback as a pass rusher, showing his excellent pursuit. Stutsman is off to a great start this season and has been one of the most productive linebackers in college football through four games. His draft stock will continue to rise, as he looks like a quality three-down NFL linebacker.

Danny Stutsman (@FbStutsman) was an absolute menace to Cincinnati. Sacks, TFL’s, PBU’s. The #Sooners LB did a lot of everything this weekend against the Bearcats. pic.twitter.com/t1VN0BJCiN — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) September 24, 2023

Oregon WR Troy Franklin

The Oregon Ducks took Colorado to the woodshed Saturday, humbling the hot-start Buffs with a 42-6 beatdown. The passing game was on point all game for the Ducks as WR Troy Franklin was the man that shined in Oregon’s passing attack. Franklin totaled eight receptions for 126 yards and two scores on the day, catching passes from QB Bo Nix, who also looked in control throughout the contest. The 6-foot-3, 187-pound Franklin had his third 100-yard outing in four games this season, stretching the field vertically as the Ducks shredded Colorado’s secondary. Serving as a good deep threat, Franklin is another name to know in a deep wide receiver class, likely being a mid- to late-round pick come this spring.

#Oregon WR Troy Franklin continues to be a vertical threat for Bo Nix and the Ducks offense, having a reception of 30 yards or more in each of his first 4 games. Don't forget about him in an already loaded 2024 WR class. pic.twitter.com/2hoIVLBUdN — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 25, 2023

LSU DL Mekhi Wingo

The LSU Tigers secured victory in a close one Saturday afternoon against the Arkansas Razorbacks, winning 34-31 in an SEC classic. The offenses on both sides put up points, but DL Mekhi Wingo stood out for the Tigers, posting four total stops and a sack. Wingo was projected to be a potential first-round pick last season before suffering a season-ending injury, having the strength and athleticism to be a problem for offensive linemen on a play-by-play basis. He proved to be that again this weekend, getting into the backfield and sacking the quarterback for a second-straight game. The 6-foot-1, 295-pound junior is undersized, but he plays with great power and burst and will continue to be a name to watch.

Whit Weeks with the pressure up the middle and Mekhi Wingo gets the sack! Third and long coming up for Arkansas pic.twitter.com/odYYfUg7UI — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) September 24, 2023

Washington Huskies Passing Game

The Washington Huskies looked in full control Saturday night against Cal, laying off the gas after putting up 45 points in the first half and winning the game, 59-32. The Huskies’ passing game has been on fire in 2023 and many have shined during that time. Those include QB Michael Penix Jr., who threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday, as well as WR Ja’Lynn Polk, who had eight receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and WR Rome Odunze, who had five receptions for 125 yards and two scores.

#Washington WR Rome Odunze in the first half: -83 yard punt return touchdown

-44 yard reception at beginning of second quarter

-This 35 yard touchdown showcasing his tracking. Nearly 200 all purpose yards. Such an impressive talent pic.twitter.com/scqvHJch68 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 24, 2023

Odunze is a big-bodied pass catcher who posted over 1,100 receiving yards last season, having the size, length, and body control to thrive on the outside. Odunze is also quite the athlete in space, having returned a punt return 83 yards for a score in the same game. Polk is more of a speedster with good size who reminds me of Marvin Jones, being that guy who can stretch the field as well as make acrobatic catches in the red zone. Washington looks like a real threat in college football, and its passing game is getting looks around the league because of it.

How did Ja'Lynn Polk make that catch⁉️ pic.twitter.com/OU6l5BPRsi — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 24, 2023

Washington State QB Cameron Ward

The Washington State Cougars won a close one against the Oregon State Beavers in Pac-12 play, edging them 38-35 to start the season 4-0. QB Cameron Ward is a big reason for the team’s success. He accounted for every touchdown scored against Oregon State, throwing for 404 yards and four scores as well as running for another touchdown on the ground. Ward looked in control throughout the contest, picking apart the Beavers’ secondary as he completed 82% of his passes. Ward added much-needed playing weight to his frame this offseason, bulking up to 223 pounds with a 6-foot-2 frame. Considered a mid-round prospect, Ward continues to help his draft stock as the Cougars continue on their successful 2023 campaign.