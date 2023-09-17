Scouts Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 3)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football prospects and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Penn State OT Olu Fashanu

The Nittnay Lions rolled Illinois 30-13 Saturday morning and OT #74 Olumuyiwa Fashanu looked dominant in the performance. The 6’6, 319lb redshirt junior looked sound in pass protection while also generating a strong push in the running game, getting seals on the edge for runners to get to the outside. He has the size and length you look for at the blindside position on the offensive line and has the athleticism and footwork to mirror pass rushers in pass protection. Fashanu is the likely favorite to be OT1 off the board come April as of now, and he strengthened his case this weekend.

LSU WR Malik Nabers

The LSU Tigers dismantled the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday afternoon, winning 41-14 thanks to a dominant effort on both sizes of the football. The offense looked explosive as WR #8 Malik Nabers had a breakout performance, catching 13 passes for 239 yards (18.4 YPR) and two TDs. Nabers posted his first 1,000-yard season last year as a sophomore but appears to have taken his game to another level in 2023 winning down the field with speed while making contested catches with great hands and tracking of the football. He’s off to a hot start three games into the season and can carry that momentum going forward as he continues to try and boost his draft stock.

Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman

The Sooners took Tulsa to the woodshed, winning 66-17 on the road. LB #28 Danny Stutsman led the way for Oklahoma’s defense, posting nine total tackles and an interception returned 30 yards for a touchdown. Stutsman is just a junior, but he has the size (6-4, 241 pounds) that NFL teams covets as well as the movement skills to run, hit, and cover. He posted 124 total tackles last year while also racking up three sacks, two interceptions, and five pass deflections, making an impact in all areas of the field. Should he continue to have a strong 2023 season, look for Stutsman to possibly declare early and be a riser during the pre-draft process.

Notre Dame RB Audric Estime

The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame keep chugging along after another big win against Central Michigan this weekend, winning convincingly 41-17. The offensive line for Notre Dame looked in control yet against establishing the line of scrimmage, helping RB #7 Audric Estime have a big performance. Estime carried the ball 20 times for 176 yards (8.8 YPC) and a TD. It’s his third 100-yard game in a row and his first game came out to 95 yards, putting him 521 rushing yards and five TDs on the season. Estime has feature back size (5-11, 227 pounds) and is built to run in-between the tackles. He also has good burst when he gets into the open field, having runs of 41, 50, and 80 yards on the year.

Washington QB Michael Penix

The Washington Huskies easily handled the Michigan State Spartans, winning 41-7 in a blowout. QB #9 Michael Penix was exceptional in the game, throwing for 473 yards while completing 77.1% of his passes and threw four TDs and zero INTs. Penix is off to a blazing start this season, having thrown for 1,332 yards and 12 TDs in just three games. Th sixth-year senior has dealt with a lot of adversity during his career but appears to be in the Heisman race while making Washington a legit contender. Look for him to continue to boost his draft stock throughout this process, possibly becoming a Day Two pick this coming spring.