Scout’s Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 1)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football prospects and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

The debut of “Prime Time” in Colorado kicked off with a bang Saturday as the Buffalos beat No. 17 TCU 45-42 in a thriller. HC Deion Sanders notably brought several of his players from Jackson State with him, including his son, QB Shedeur Sanders. Sanders had the best game of his career against a top-25 opponent this weekend as he completed 38-of-47 passes for a whopping 510 yards and four touchdowns. He looked stellar from the pocket, stretching the defense vertically while showing great ball placement and accuracy. Sanders was considered a potential mid-round prospect heading into the 2023 season, but should he continue this excellent play going forward, he could vault himself into the first-round conversation fairly soon.

Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs

The Nittany Lions of Penn State defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 38-15 this weekend, looking like a team ready to make a Big Ten title push. The defense was led by LB Curtis Jacobs, who put together a strong performance, making 10 total tackles (seven solo), a tackle for loss, and a sack. Jacobs was all over the field for Penn State, showing great effort in pursuit of the football as a run defender as well as making plays in the backfield. A redshirt junior, Jacobs will have the opportunity to declare early this year like plenty of his former teammates have in the past. Should he sustain this production, declaring could be a wise move for the potential Day-Two pick.

Tennessee EDGE Tyler Baron

The Tennessee Volunteers took care of business against the Virginia Cavaliers, winning in convincing fashion 49-13. The Vols’ defense was stout for much of the contest and a big contributor to that was EDGE Tyler Baron. Baron racked up three total stops, three tackles for loss and two sacks, making his presence felt in the Virginia backfield. Baron is coming off a season with just 2.5 sacks in 2022, needing to make an impact as a senior to boost his draft stock. The Knoxville native did just that Saturday, showcasing pass-rush ability in a 6-foot-5, 260-pound frame that NFL scouts will be keeping an eye on moving forward.

Coastal Carolina S Clayton Isbell

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers lost to the UCLA Bruins Saturday night 27-13, but one player shined in the defeat for the visiting team. That player was S #22 Clayton Isbell who had a heck of a night for Coastal Carolina as he made nine total tackles (five solo) and picked off three passes. Isbell is a super senior that graduated from Utah last season after starting his college career at Illinois State, looking to a second bachelor’s degree with Coastal Carolina. T

he 6-2, 220-pounds safety had excellent size and can play physical against the run, but also possesses the instincts to make plays on the back end of the defense. Isbell may not be a high draft pick this spring, but this performance should put him on the radar of teams who want a big, experienced safety in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Clayton Isbell : 9 tackles & a career-high 3 INT's pic.twitter.com/tJzCwxXIxN — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) September 3, 2023

Florida State WR Keon Coleman (Sunday)

The Florida State Seminoles defeated the LSU Tigers 45-24 in a tour de force victory that headlined the weekend. FSU stars QB Jordan Travis and WR Johnny Wilson looked good in the performance, but a lesser-known name that had a great performance was WR Keon Coleman. Coleman outperformed Wilson in the top-10 battle against the Tigers, catching nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns, including a long of 41 yards on the night. Coleman has excellent size for the position (6-foot-4, 215 pounds), and used it to his advantage as he won multiple combative catches against the LSU defensive backs. Displaying some run-after-the-catch ability too in the contest, Coleman is making a case that the Seminoles may have a dynamic duo with him and Wilson at wideout.