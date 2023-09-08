Scouting Report: 49ers’ Defense Brings Bosa, Top-Ranked Unit To Pittsburgh

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Kicking off the season with the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive report.

ALEX’S SCHEME REPORT

49ers’RUN DEFENSE

A stout unit, they were among the NFL’s best run defenses last year. Arguably the best, the 49ers gave up just 3.4 yards per carry in 2022, tied for the league’s best mark. The longest run they allowed all last season was just 25 yards, far better than any other unit. To illustrate that point a little better, they gave up only 23 runs of 10-plus yards last season, tops in the league. The next-closest unit allowed 35. No one came close to touching the 49ers, who went out and added Javon Hargrave this offseason.

Linebacker Fred Warner is the anchor in the middle of this defense and he led the way with 130 tackles last season. He rarely leaves the field, playing every single snap in 12 games last year. He broke up ten passes last year, more than the entire Steelers’ ILB combined. Don’t forget about Dre Greenlaw, right behind Warner with 127 tackles.

It’s a 4-3 front and defense who wants to stop the run, even under a new DC in Steve Wilks, replacing DeMeco Ryans, now the head coach in Houston. When opposing offenses come out heavy, so do the 49ers. Against big personnel, especially two-back looks with a fullback, the 49ers are always +1 in box count, not just even. They want to have an extra and unblocked defender to stop the run and they stuff it well, especially on lead plays.

The Los Angeles Chargers had some success on jet runs in the preseason finale and they effectively used pre-snap motion to out-leverage the 49ers’ front seven. Pittsburgh should lean on that, even if it means motioning a player to one side and then running back towards that side.

Two other short-yardage notes. The 49ers’ ends were prone to crashing on the running back on read/option plays. Granted, this was without Nick Bosa, who can wreck these concepts, but Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson and Chargers’ QB Easton Stick both kept the ball and got good gains off it.

One final note. On potential QB sneak situations, say 4th and 1, the 49ers’ d-line plugs up the A gaps and don’t allow for a “bubble” for the QB to hit. It forces runs to the outside, into the C gap, instead of plowing straight ahead. Watch the RBs have to bounce here to convert.

Some other defensive notes. They led the NFL last season allowing just 16.3 points per game. It’s the lowest mark allowed by any defense since the 2019 New England Patriots. Only three times in the 2022 regular season did 49ers’ opponents score more than 20 points and in one of those games, there was a defensive touchdown that wasn’t the 49ers defense’s fault.

They forced 30 turnovers last year, tied second-most in football. Their situational numbers were surprisingly middling, 16th on third down (39 percent) and 20th in red zone defense (56.8 percent). They’re just stout on early downs and between the 20s.

49ers’ Pass Defense

A solid unit a year ago, they gave up only 20 passing touchdowns, a top-five mark in football. They tied the Steelers with 20 interceptions last year, a pretty solid 1:1 touchdown to interception ratio, and tied 10th in the league with 44 sacks. Nick Bosa led the league with 18.5 QB takedowns in 2022 on his way to winning Defensive Player of the Year. He finished tied for second in the league with 19 TFLs and easily had the league lead with 48 QB hits. He was responsible for 42-percent of the 49ers’ sacks last year. So having him back in action is huge, obviously. As a team, they forced 16 forced fumbles. Compare that to Pittsburgh, the Steelers only had nine.

In the secondary, veteran and underrated safety Tashaun Gipson (with three-career INTs against the Steelers) led the way with five picks for San Francisco in 2022. Fellow safety Talanoa Hufanga had a colorful stat line last year. 97 tackles (five for a loss), 4 INTs, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles.

Cornerback Charavius Ward, a prized free agent from the Kansas City Chiefs for 2022, racked up 87 tackles last year. That was fifth-most of any cornerback in the league a year ago. As a unit, they allowed 48 receptions of 20-plus yards, tied-12th in the league.

Conceptually, they flow well and blow up running back screens with their fast-flow defense. There’s a mix of man and zone on early downs but they generally man-up on third down, showing aggressive blitz looks. Their defensive ends align in Wide 9 techniques and they often don’t have any defensive lineman in the A-gap. They run twists and stunts off of it. Here, you get a LB blitz.

Here, they “Mug” the A-gaps and then make a “Rain” call to drop out the linebacker to the side the center slides. This all forces the line to pinch, leaving the LDE free to pressure the Chargers’ quarterback.

San Francisco had some issues defending bunches, stacks, and switch routes. While they were bailed out here by the underneath throw, they don’t pass off the switch-verticals to the top well, leaving one of the receivers wide open. Watch the top of the screen.

Certainly something OC Matt Canada should exploit this weekend. Make their defense communicate.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off the 2023 season at home for the first time in years, playing host to the San Francisco 49ers who are coming of a NFC Championship appearance last season. The 49ers have a talented roster from top-to-bottom on both sides of the football, but their defense is a stout group at all levels. They finished last season ranked first in the league in total points and yards allowed, finishing the year with 44 sacks while tying Pittsburgh with a lead-league 20 interceptions. Pittsburgh’s offense has looked good throughout the preseason, but they will face their first big test of the 2023 campaign against a loaded San Francisco defense that will provide a good measuring point of how far this offense has come since last season.

Defensive Line

The headliner of the San Francisco defensive line is none other than DE #97 Nick Bosa. Bosa managed to get a deal done with San Francisco right before the game, implying that he will play against Pittsburgh at least in some capacity after holding out the entire preseason. Bosa is a game wrecker for the 49ers in a similar way that OLB T.J. Watt is for the Steelers. He is a great athlete with incredible strength and burst off the ball, getting out of his stance like a sprinter out of the blocks. He will beat you around the corner with speed or convert speed-to-power if tackles commit too much to the outside.

He also is a stout run defender, being able to set the edge and fight through blocks. Bosa is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, having posted 18.5 sacks last season for San Francisco. He is the primary guy to worry about on this defense as Pittsburgh may need to dial up extra protection to give their tackles help to slow down Bosa and minimize his impact in this matchup.

The 49ers have DE #95 Drake Jackson starting opposite Bosa, entering his second year in the league after posting three sacks as a rookie. Jackson is a relentless pass rusher, having the bend and athleticism to win around the corner but also line up in gaps and rush on his feet. He needs to become stouter as a run defender, lacking a thick, strong lower half which could prompt Pittsburgh to run more toward his size and away from Bosa.

The 49ers also have former first-round pick #94 Clelin Ferrell as depth, being a better run defender than pass rusher at this stage of his career. #92 Kerry Hyder Jr. has been a productive rotational pass rusher during his NFL career, having two eight-sacks seasons under his belt. They also have #56 Austin Bryant who provides depth, setting a good edge against the run while being an average pass rusher.

The interior defensive line is headlined by long-time starter #91 Arik Armstead who has been with the 49ers since 2015. Armstead has been a key piece for the defensive line for years, having phenomenal size (6-7, 290 pounds) that he uses to get hands on blockers and control gaps against the run. While the sack numbers may not be gaudy, Armstead does a great job collapsing the pocket while also having some quickness to get into the backfield, causing disruption for the quarterback trying to pass.

The 49ers added a familiar face to the Steelers this offseason, signing #98 Javon Hargrave to a massive contract this offseason. Hargrave got his NFL start in Pittsburgh, but saw his career really take off in Philadelphia, posting 23 sacks the last three seasons with the Eagles including 11 last season. Hargrave is strong at the point of attack and controls running lanes well up the middle, but is a skilled pass rusher, being a great athlete that can win with burst and finesse using a swim move or club/rip combo. Hargrave also wins as a pass rusher with brute strength and power, overwhelming interior blockers on his path to collapse the pocket and hunt the quarterback.

The 49ers defensive line also boasts #99 Javon Kinlaw who is a talented former first round pick that has struggled to stay healthy since coming into the league, playing just ten games the last two seasons. #90 Kevin Givens has been a rotational player for San Francisco since 2019, providing a strong pass rush in relief of the starters while holding his own in run defense as an undersized defensive lineman.

Linebackers

The linebacker corps for San Francisco is headlined by possibly the best off-ball linebacker currently in the NFL: #54 Fred Warner. The former third-round pick out of BYU has made himself into a household name, having posted over 110 combined tackles every season since coming into the league. Warner is a physical freak at the position, having amazing closing speed and burst as a former linebacker/safety hybrid in college. He displays that same range in coverage, being a fluid mover in space that can occupy zones and turn and run with wide receivers down the field. He is the ideal chess piece in the middle of San Francisco’s defense and will likely be tasked with covering TE Pat Freiermuth a fair amount Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers have another stud linebacker in #57 Dre Greenlaw who is quite the space player himself. He is a sure tackler that plays the run well, having the speed and tenacity in pursuit to run down ballcarriers in open space. Greenlaw also is recognized as one of the best coverage linebackers in the league, having the movement skills to run with backs, tight ends, and receivers in the slot as well when called to do so. He and Warner will present a tough test for Pittsburgh and their passing game as the occupy the middle of the field, needing to have their pass catchers win on their routes and get bodies on them in the running game.

The 49ers’ linebacker room is rounded out with #48 Oren Burks who has primarily thrived on special teams during his NFL career but started three games last season for San Francisco after spending his first four years in Green Bay. They also have rookie #53 Dee Winters from TCU and #50 Jalen Graham who should mainly provide value on special teams as Warner and Greenlaw are unlikely to leave the field outside of injury.

Cornerbacks

The cornerback room is led by #7 Charvarius Ward who came over to San Francisco from Kansas City last season and enjoyed a strong 2022 campaign, posting 87 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, and one interception. The interception numbers have never been gaudy with Ward, but he provides a big-bodied cover man (6-1, 195 pounds) that can turn and run with receivers down the field and battle bigger pass catchers for the football. He is strong in run support and will likely match up with WR George Pickens a fair amount on Sunday.

#2 Deommodore Lenoir is smaller in stature (5-10, 200 pounds), but he is as competitive as they come at cornerback. The former fifth-round pick in 2021 has played himself into a starting role with the 49ers, making an impact in coverage as well as a defender in run support. He does a good job attacking the backfield on blitzes and uses his instincts to take him to the football, contesting passes on short routes in the quick game. Lenoir should see a lot of WR Diontae Johnson Sunday afternoon, providing another good match up in the passing game.

The 49ers also have #26 Isaiah Oliver who signed with the team this offseason, likely mixing in at nickel corner as a player that hasn’t really panned out as a long-term starter in the league after being a second-round pick by the Falcons in 2018. They also have #20 Ambry Thomas and #26 Samuel Womack who will be more depth/special teamers for San Francisco.

Safeties

The secondary of San Francisco features the nephew of former Steelers great Troy Polamalu in #29 Talanoa Hufanga. Hufanga is coming off a Pro Bowl and a First-Team All-Pro nod in just his second season, posting 97 total stops, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and nine pass breakups. Hufanga makes plays all over the field for the 49ers’ defense, matching up with receivers in the slot as well as tight ends in coverage. He’s a fearless hitter over the middle and will have his instincts take him to the ball, allowing him to make a big play or set up one of his teammates to make a splash play thanks to his efforts.

Starting opposite Hufanga at safety is #31 Tashaun Gipson. Gipson has been getting it done for over a decade now, entering his 12th NFL season and has picked off 32 passes during that span, returning three for touchdowns. He had five interceptions last season as well as eight pass deflections, still having the range and awareness to cover the backend of the defense. He and Hufanga make an effective duo at safety for San Francisco, meaning that Pickett will have to know where both are at all times to avoid the turnover bug as he looks to stretch the field.

Behind the starters are #30 George Odum and rookie #27 Ji’Ayer Brown who should contribute on special teams while possibly seeing some work in three safety personnel groupings as Brown looks to get his feet wet at the NFL level. He was a playmaker at Penn State, but his long speed and lack of twitch were knocks against his game that could be exploited at the pro level.