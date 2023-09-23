Scouting Notebook: Top Games To Watch And Prospects To Look For (Week 4)

Every week in lead up to the slate of college football games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several high-profile games as well as several college football prospects in each matchup that project to be sought after in the 2024 NFL Draft and specifically how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#15 Ole Miss at #13 Alabama 3:30PM EST CBS

The Rebels of Ole Miss have a chance to play spoiler to Alabama’s season as the Crimson Tide have been off to a shaky start thus far in 2023. One player to keep an eye on for Ole Miss is TE #81 Michael Trigg. The 6-3, 240-pound junior is a great athlete that hasn’t produced big in the stat sheet over his first two seasons, but he has flashed his capabilities as a pass catcher as well as a blocker out in space. My sources at Ole Miss say that he will be “a legit NFL guy” having the work ethic, upside, and talent floor to make a team as a mid-to-late round draft pick and develop from there. He could really boost his stock against Alabama with a big game Saturday afternoon.

For the Crimson Tide, a lot of eyes are going to be on star CB #1 Kool-Aid McKinstry. The 6-1, 195-pound junior is considered one of the top cornerback prospects this season, having the size, length, speed, and ball skills to translate to the NFL. He’s been quiet thus far on the season with only two pass deflections and zero interceptions, falling in-line with Alabama’s shaky start. McKinstry can jump-start his 2023 campaign as well as get the Crimson Tide going in the right path with an impactful game this weekend, nabbing a pick and making a couple of big pass breakups to begin to solidify himself as potential CB1.

It’s Kool-Aid McKinstry’s season in 2023. Road to the Thorpe.pic.twitter.com/X4upxQW4pR — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) May 24, 2023

#19 Colorado at #10 Oregon 3:30PM EST ABC

The Buffs of Colorado have quickly become the talk of college football this season as Primetime has the once dumpster diver sitting 3-0 and ranked for the first time in decades. They head to Eugene to face a top ten-ranked Oregon team as they look to prove they belong in the PAC-12 title race.

Look no further than Coach Sanders son for the player that you need to watch for Colorado. QB #2 Shedeur Sanders has been on fire through three games, posting a 78.7% completion percentage on his passes while throwing for 1,251 yards and ten touchdowns to only one interception. Sanders has displayed impressive ball placement and touch on his passes, attacking defenses down the field with his arm as well as in the short and intermediate quadrants. He also can extend plays with his legs, having receivers uncover as he buys time or create for himself. Oregon’s defense will present a stiffer test, but Sanders is up for the challenge as he continues his Heisman hopeful campaign.

OH MY GOD SHEDEUR SANDERS 46 YARD TD TO JIMMY HORN WHAT A DRIVE. 2 POINT TO TIE IT IS GOOD!!!! WE HAVE A TIE GAME!!!pic.twitter.com/yZ1pnbpFSO — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 17, 2023

It will be a battle of the quarterbacks Saturday as Oregon boasts their own college star in QB #10 Bo Nix. Nix had a breakout season last year after transferring from Auburn, setting career highs in completion percentage, passing yards, touchdowns, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns. He’s off to a great start this year, having thrown for 893 yards and eight touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 77.6% of his passes. He will have to have another strong outing against Colorado to best Sanders as the two quarterbacks duel one another. Nix has a chance to sneak his name into first round conversation this season, and an impressive outing Saturday could help him do just that.

#22 UCLA at #11 Utah 3:30PM EST FOX

The Bruins travel to Utah to take on the Utes in another top 25 PAC-12 clash. The top player to watch for the Bruins is OLB #15 Laiatu Latu. The 6-5, 265-pound senior had a breakout campaign in 2022, posting 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries on the way to all-conference honors. He’s off to a fast start again in 2023, already having four sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. Latu is an impressive edge rusher, having the combination of size, length, and strength to overwhelm offensive tackles at the point of attack as well as the speed and athleticism to win around the corner. Should he help UCLA pull off the upset, expect his name to garner more steam heading into draft season.

UCLA's Laiatu Latu (#15) was unblockable against Coastal. pic.twitter.com/QuY1EAxR2e — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) September 4, 2023

For the Utes, keep an eye on TE #80 Brant Kuithe. Kuithe is undersized by tight end standards (6-2, 229 pounds), but he’s a good athlete that makes for an impressive receiver in the passing game. He has a touchdown in three-of-four games played this season and came out with a strong performance against Florida to start the year, going over 100 yards. He has unconventional measurables for a tight end, but the playmaking is there for him to become one of those move tight ends in the mold of Jacob Tamme or Gerald Everett in the league.

#6 Ohio State at #9 Notre Dame 7:30PM EST NBC

College football is in for a real treat Saturday night with the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish squaring off in South Bend for a top ten showdown. The Buckeyes bring several NFL prospects to Notre Dame including LB #35 Tommy Eichenberg. Eichenberg was expected to declare last year after a strong performance, but he decided to come back for one last run before the pros. He has 20 total stops on the season along with a sack and a forced fumble, being a player that excels playing with the ball in-front of him. Still Eichenberg is an instinctual player that plays well in zone coverage too, making his drops and will contest passes. A likely mid-round pick, Eichenberg is a name to watch.

For the Buckeyes, keep your eyes on LT #76 Joe Alt. Alt is one of the top three tackle prospects in this draft class, having the measurables (6-8, 315 pounds) of someone you want on the blindside. The junior is a sound pass protector that can stonewall pass rushers at the line of scrimmage as well as generate a good push in the running game as a strong run blocker. He will have a tough test Saturday night against Ohio State’s defensive front, but Alt is up for the challenge as he tries to stamp his status as OT1 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#24 Iowa at #7 Penn State 7:30PM EST CBS

My home state Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Happy Valley Saturday night to square off against the Nittnay Lions of Penn State. The name you need to watch for the Hawks is versatile DB #3 Cooper DeJean. DeJean grew up nearby and played my little brother in high school sports, proving to be a freak athlete then. He’s turned that into an impressive college career in the Iowa secondary, being cable of playing outside corner, slot, and safety. DeJean posted five interceptions last season with three returned for scores, proving to be a true ballhawk. They will need him to make a similar impact in this game for Iowa to have a shot at upsetting Penn State on the road Saturday night.

Cooper DeJean might be the best DB in college football. Has the athleticism to play outside but I like him at slot/star where he can impact run defense more pic.twitter.com/O1Q7fjyeZM — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) September 14, 2023

The Nittnay Lions have their own stud defensive back in CB #4 Kalen King. King played opposite current Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. last season and played exceptionally well, recording three interceptions and 15 pass breakups. King is a sticky coverage defender that is smaller than Porter (5-11, 191 pounds), but he moves well in coverage and stays sticky in coverage. King will have a chance to completely shut down the opposing Hawkeye passing game Saturday night, forcing Iowa to become one-dimensional which would only strengthen Penn State’s chances at victory.