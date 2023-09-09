Scouting Notebook: Top Games To Watch And Prospects To Look For (Week 2)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several high-profile games as well as prospects in each matchup that project to be sought after in the 2024 NFL Draft and specifically how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#12 Utah at Baylor Noon EST ESPN

The Utes travel to Waco, Texas, to play the Baylor Bears to kick off the action on Saturday.

The name to watch for Utah is S Cole Bishop (No. 8). The 6-foot-2, 207-pound junior is considered one of the top safety prospects in the draft class, having the size, length, and athleticism to make a difference on the back end of a defense. He is a skilled tackler, having made 83 total stops last year, and had 11 total tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble last week. He plays with great pursuit of the football and excels playing near the line of scrimmage. He can continue to strengthen his case to be the top safety drafted this year with another strong performance against the Bears today.

Utah safety Cole Bishop was everywhere on the Florida tape. 11 tkls, 1.0 sack and this forced fumble. Starting on the near hash, he covers a ton of ground to blow up the scrambling QB. Love his competitive urgency! pic.twitter.com/bEpZwfZkHk — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 1, 2023

For the Bears, turn your eyes to the trenches and watch OL Clark Barrington (No. 56). The BYU transfer was a three-year starter at left guard while also getting exposure to right guard his freshman season, having played 2,593 snaps thus far. He’s surrendered just two sacks during that time, and has proven to be a steady, reliable pass protector while getting movement in the running game. A hopeful mid-round selection, Barrington can continue to help his draft stock against a strong Utah defensive front.

#20 Ole Miss at #24 Tulane 3:30PM EST ESPN2

The Rebels travel to New Orleans to face off against the Green Wave in a top-25 battle Saturday afternoon.

The Rebels came out with a bang on offense to open the season, and WR Tre Harris (No. 9) was a big part of that. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior posted six receptions for 133 yards and four touchdowns last week, appearing to be the next man up in the Ole Miss receiving corps with WR Jonathan Mingo now in the NFL. Harris was productive last season, posting 65 receptions for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns for Louisiana Tech before transferring to Ole Miss. He has the size, hands, and run-after-the-catch ability teams look for in an NFL receiver. Should he keep stacking strong performances, Harris could find himself a Day-Two hopeful come the spring.

Tre Harris has 3 TDs It’s only 3 minutes into the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/ZDAMvwtXui — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) September 2, 2023

The Wave have QB Michael Pratt (No. 7) leading the charge on offense, and the junior had a strong opening performance as he threw for four scores last week. Pratt has played the last three seasons for Tulane, having surpassed the 3,000-yard mark for the first time in 2022. He has decent size (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) and operates well from the pocket, displaying good poise, ball placement, and decision making. A likely late-round prospect, Pratt can continue to strengthen his NFL case with a strong performance against an SEC defense.

#23 Texas A&M at Miami 3:30PM EST ABC

The Aggies head to South Florida to face the Hurricanes in a clash of SEC and ACC teams.

The Aggies have several NFL prospects, including DL McKinnley Jackson (No. 3). Jackson is built like a brickhouse, at 6-foot-2, 325 pounds with a strong, stout body. He plays that way too in the middle of the defense, taking on double-team blocks and working into gaps to clog up running lanes. The senior isn’t much of a pass rusher (4.5 sacks in three seasons), but he is an ideal two-down run stuffer that NFL teams will be looking for in the middle rounds.

Texas A&M’s McKinnley Jackson (#35) is a true game wrecker and potential first-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft. So strong at the point of attack but has heavy hands to beat blocks to ruin run plays. Also see him add value as power rusher who collapses the pocket and flushes the QB. pic.twitter.com/aYulK0rrt8 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) September 6, 2023

For the Hurricanes, one name to watch is S James Williams (No. 0). Williams looks impressive coming off the bus, at 6-foot-5, 224 pounds, and he uses that size well as a traffic cop in the secondary. He can bring the boom as a hitter and is effective playing near the line of scrimmage as a linebacker/safety hybrid. Williams plays well covering short and intermediate passes but can a better job playing less upright and staying sticky when it comes to running man-to-man with receivers. He can continue to help his draft stock Sunday by creating more splash plays against the Aggie offense, creating a turnover or making an impact in the passing game to prove to scouts he can excel in all situations.

#11 Texas at #3 Alabama 7:00PM EST ESPN

The Longhorns and Crimson Tide square off in Tuscaloosa Saturday night in the most anticipated game of the weekend.

The Longhorns have a new face on their roster this season, but one who has faced Alabama several times before. That would be S Jalen Catalon (No. 11), the Arkansas transfer who was considered one of the top safety prospects in last year’s draft class before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury early in the year. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound senior has battled injuries, but has been extremely effective when on the field, logging five interceptions with one returned for a score in 2020 and 2021 combined. He will look to rehabilitate his draft stock with a new team this season and will have his chance against one of the nation’s best teams.

A defensive back to keep an eye on for the Crimson Tide in this matchup is No. 13 Malachi Moore. Moore has seen his playing time drop the last two seasons after an impactful freshman season in 2020 when he notched up eight pass breakups, three interceptions, and QB rating when targeted of 68.3. The Crimson Tide has had several notable defensive backs leave for the league the last few years, clearing the way for Moore to have an impactful season as the hopefully next in line for the pros. Not as touted as teammate Kool-Aid McKinstry, Moore will be tested by Texas QB Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns’ passing attack, shaping up to be a pivotal player in this matchup.