Report: Steelers Only NFL Team To Send Scout For Marquee Colorado Vs. Oregon Game

Deion Sanders and Colorado have taken college football by storm this season. But there’s a surprisingly light NFL presence for today’s big matchup between Colorado and Oregon.

According to Ducks’ beat writer Matt Prehm, the Steelers are the only team to send a scout to today’s game between the Buffaloes and the Ducks.

Prehm does not name which scout is in attendance. It’s likely either Mark Bruener, a Washington native who served as the team’s West Area Scout for years or Kelvin Fisher, who worked out west last year. Fisher was the Steelers’ scout who attended the Ducks’ 2023 Pro Day.

Regardless, it’s surprising for the Steelers to be the only NFL team in attendance, though there are likely explanations for it. Plenty of scouts attend practices during the week, a better opportunity to watch how players interact with coaches and teammates and a chance to gain some intel from coaches. Plus, scouts can get game tape sent to them and don’t need to be there for it.

Top Ducks’ prospects include QB Bo Nix, DE Brandon Dorlus, and WR Troy Franklin. Nix is an Auburn transfer who had a strong 2022 in his first season for Oregon, throwing 29 touchdowns to seven picks. His 2023 season has gotten off to a red-hot start, throwing eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Franklin, a junior, has caught 17 passes for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Dorlus is a big body with tackle/end flexibility who racked up 9.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks last season. This year, he has four tackles and a fumble recovery. Also in the trenches is stud right tackle Ajani Cornelius, a Rhode Island transfer in his first year with the Ducks.

Colorado is led by QB Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son. A Jackson State transfer who followed his dad, Sanders has thrown ten touchdowns and helped lead the Buffaloes to an upset win over TCU and a double-overtime victory against rival Colorado State last weekend. He’s quickly risen to become one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.

Colorado and Oregon kickoff today at 3:30 PM/EST.