Raiders Week Three Friday Injury Report: All Expected To Play

The Las Raiders released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their only injury designation is rookie DE Tyree Wilson, who is listed as questionable. Wilson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an illness, but was able to log a limited practice on Friday. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed he’ll be good to go Sunday.

“Tyree will be out there today and just, you know, some bugs going around. A little bit of that stuff, so.”

The only other player who was limited for Las Vegas today was DL Bilal Nichols, dealing with a hamstring/hand injury. S Chris Smith II was elevated to a full practice today after being limited with an illness yesterday, while CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) was also elevated to a full participant after being limited Thursday.

LB Divine Deablo (rib), S Marcus Epps (quad) and WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) all practiced in full today after also doing so on Thursday.

Meyers will make his return to the lineup after missing Vegas’ Week Two loss against the Buffalo Bills. He had a good game against the Steelers last year as a member of the New England Patriots, hauling in nine receptions for 95 yards.

The Raiders should be healthy and ready to go for what will likely be a close game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.