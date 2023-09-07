Prepared Steelers Know They Can’t ‘Magically’ Contain 49ers DE Nick Bosa

It may have come as something of a surprise around the league, Nick Bosa signing a record-breaking deal yesterday despite reports casting serious doubt on a contract getting done ahead of Week One. The Pittsburgh Steelers though? Not surprised in the least. Throughout the week, Mike Tomlin, LT Dan Moore Jr., and others discussed preparing as if Bosa was going to play.

Now, he’s definitely going to be there. But it doesn’t make it any easier stopping him.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, OC Matt Canada says blocking him is still a monster challenge.

“We had no doubts that he was going to be back,” he said via a team-provided transcript. “We prepared for that. That doesn’t mean that you’re magically going to be able to contain him. He’s a tremendous talent.”

Bosa was unblockable a year ago. In 2022, he led the league in sacks (18.5) and QB hits (48) while finishing second in tackles for loss (19). That resume helped him win Defensive Player of the Year and become the highest-paid defensive player in history with the largest signing bonus, $50 million, of any non-quarterback to ever play the game.

Needing to block him is obvious. Actually doing it is a different story.

The Steelers’ tackles, Moore and RT Chukwuma Okorafor, will have to be up to the task Sunday. There’s certainly no “easing into” the moment, though such a thing hardly exists in the NFL. Pittsburgh will have to give them help, too. That can come in a variety of ways. Chipping with running backs, with tight ends, sliding protections, using alignment to slow Bosa’s rush down, utilizing quick game to prevent him from getting home, and a healthy dose of the running game never hurt anyone, either. Rookie TE Darnell Washington could play a key factor in minimizing Bosa’s impact.

If there’s any benefit, the Steelers know all about teams trying to stop elite pass rushers. That’s what their defense sees every week in as teams try to find ways to minimize T.J. Watt’s impact on the game. Still, the Steelers have to go out and execute. It’s not like they’re the first team to ever have a good game plan against Bosa. Everything looks good on the whiteboard until the ball is snapped.

“We played a lot of great players, but he’s certainly the top of the list right now because of the accolades he received last year,” Canada added.

Ideally, Pittsburgh plays the with the lead and is able to grind out the clock late with a four-minute offense that prevents Bosa from pinning his ears back and taking over the game. If the Steelers dig themselves into a deep hole early, Bosa might be the guy who puts the final nail in the coffin.