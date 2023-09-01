PFF: Broderick Jones Played More Than Any First Round Rookie, With Mixed Results

Summer is over and school is back in session, so naturally, it’s time to grade the players drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.



While it may be early, PFF released an article going over the grades they have given out to all of the first-round players drafted this year including Broderick Jones. Here’s how the site, laid out by Trevor Sikkema, evaluated Jones’ performance.



“Jones played the most snaps of any rookie first-round pick, all coming at left tackle. He finished the preseason with a 69.8 pass-blocking grade. On 73 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just one sack — but six pressures overall.”

The Steelers selected Jones after trading up to the 14th pick with the New England Patriots. Labeled by many as a raw, athletic specimen, the former Georgia Bulldog had ups and downs during the preseason. PFF graded Jones a 58.8 overall through 141 snaps, during the team’s three games. To give context to that score, Dan Moore Jr., Pittsburgh’s current starting left tackle that Jones was drafted to replace, graded out as a 62.4 last season.

Before the torches and pitchforks come out, let me reiterate – Jones is raw. He needs time to fine-tune his craft. Currently, he is winning reps purely off of his athletic ability, which bodes well for his long-term development once he perfects his hand-usage and footwork, two things offensive line coach Pat Meyer has been instrumental in coaching since his arrival in Pittsburgh.



Here’s a snippet of NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s scouting report on Jones coming into the draft.



“Ultra-athletic tackle prospect with the size, length, and potential to develop into a plus starter on the left side. Jones’ frame and technique both are in the developmental phase… Jones isn’t a finished product, but the physical and athletic gifts allow for a projection as a good, long-time starter.”

Outside of Jones, several Steelers players have graded out well in PFF’s system this preseason including fellow rookie EDGE Nick Herbig. The 132nd pick earned the highest grade of any rookie not drafted in the first round with a 90.6. He finished the preseason with a stat line of four pressures, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

Expect Jones and Herbig, as well as rookies CB Joey Porter Jr. and TE Darnell Washington, to feature heavily in the team’s plans going forward this season.