Patrick Peterson: Mike Tomlin Takes Right Approach In ‘Spoon Feeding’ Rookies

Through the first two weeks of the regular season, we’ve seen the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaches be hesitant to give their rookies larger roles at their respective positions. That’s the case especially for CB Joey Porter Jr., a high-pedigree prospect drafted at the top of the second round who was expected to contribute immediately on defense, with several media outlets including him in their Defensive Rookie of the Year predictions.

However, Porter hasn’t seen the field near as much as we were expecting to start the season, playing just seven defensive snaps Week One against San Francisco with those snaps double to 14 last week against Cleveland.

DC Teryl Austin told the media yesterday that Porter’s current role on defense is just where the team has him at right now and that he will be able to earn more reps and an elevated role with time. CB Patrick Peterson reiterated those statements when asked about Porter’s snap count by the media on Friday, stating that HC Mike Tomlin has a method he likes to use when it comes to his rookies.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a process,” Peterson said via video from Steelers.com. And I believe Coach Tomlin does a great job of spoon feeding the young guys, you know, spoon feeding the young guys to where when it is their time to show, they had a little taste of it. Because in this league… this league could chew you up and spit you out very quickly. And if a young guy seems to find no success early, who knows where his career may go, you know? So, Coach does a great job of spoon feeding the guys, not giving them too much, but also not giving them too little to where they’re still wanting more.”

Spoon feeding appears to be the right choice of words by Peterson. Tomlin and the defensive coaching staff started Porter out on just dime packages in third-and-long situations against the 49ers and saw that role gradually increase against the Browns. He made more of an impact with increased snaps against Cleveland, coming up with a couple of pass breakups, including the one on fourth down that ultimately sealed the 26-22 victory for Pittsburgh.

Forgot to show this clip of Joey Porter Jr.'s 3rd down breakup. Great rep overall to transition, drive, and break the pass up. Top of screen, LCB. I really love that this came in zone coverage. Him doing things beyond just press-man. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/svuo9XJB5h — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 21, 2023

However, Peterson has a good point of not giving youngsters like Porter too much too quickly, which could negatively impact their confidence. We’ve seen that happen with the likes of CB Artie Burns, S Sean Davis, and other early-round flops by Pittsburgh in the past, players who were thrown into the fire early, struggled, and never seemed to recover. Pitting Porter against WR Brandon Aiyuk as the Week One starter may have yielded up-and-down results like Peterson, but Peterson has the mental fortitude to bounce back rather than Porter possibly experiencing failure right out the gate.

Porter has made it known that he wants more opportunities but is prepared to maximize whatever reps Tomlin and the staff give him as he continues to get worked into the defense. While his play would encourage many to have Porter jump either Levi Wallace or Peterson as a starter as soon as this week, WR Davante Adams awaits Pittsburgh as a certified problem for opposing cornerbacks.

There is no denying that Porter has earned a bigger role on defense, especially in wake of the other cornerbacks’ struggles the first few weeks. However, Peterson has a point that playing it too slow with Porter and the other rookies may be the right move rather than going too fast, throwing them out there before they are ready, and exposing them to situations that could negatively impact them the rest of the season.