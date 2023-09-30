Nick Chubb Undergoes Successful Surgery On Knee, Second Surgery Needed

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb underwent successful surgery on his knee yesterday, but doctors discovered that another surgery will need to be done on Chubb’s ACL. He’s expected to return “at some point” in the 2024 season, per a statement released by the team, passed along by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb underwent successful surgery on his meniscus and MCL on Friday, and he’ll also need ACL surgery in the coming months. He’s expected back at some point in 2024. Statement: pic.twitter.com/QvBj5No6Ns — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2023

The Browns statement said that another surgery was always expected, while ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that it was discovered during surgery yesterday.

The surgery was performed by Browns’ Head Physician James Voos, M.D., at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute. Chubb sustained the initial injury, at first diagnosed as a Torn MCL, during a Week Two Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was quickly ruled out for the game, and postgame he was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

It’s the second major knee injury of Chubb’s football career, as he also suffered a dislocated knee along with a Torn MCL, LCL and PCL. He was able to recover from that injury and become one of the best backs in the NFL, and it would be awesome to see him do the same from this injury.

It’s unknown the extent of the injury to Chubb’s ACL and whether or not it’s a full tear, but a second surgery will need to be done to repair damage along with the damage to the meniscus and the MCL, and as well as the medial capsule in his knee.

RB Jerome Ford has taken over for Chubb, with RB Kareem Hunt also signed to help fill the void in Cleveland’s backfield. Hopefully, Chubb has a speedy recovery and get back to being the talented player he’s been throughout his career.