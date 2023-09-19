Minkah Fitzpatrick Ruled Out Of Week Two Game With Chest Injury

UPDATE: Fitzpatrick has been ruled out, per Lauten.

Pittsburgh Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick left the team’s Week Two game against the Cleveland Browns following a 69-yard run by RB Jerome Ford. Fitzpatrick was seen on the sidelines and didn’t return for the remainder of the series.

Per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, Fitzpatrick is questionable to return with a chest injury.

#Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick is being evaluated for a chest injury. His return to tonight's game is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 19, 2023

With the Steelers already down DL Cameron Heyward, any injury to Fitzpatrick would be a massive blow to the team’s defense. In particular, the team’s secondary, which hasn’t been great to start the season, would suffer a major loss if Fitzpatrick was out for any amount of time. He may have just had the wind knocked out of him, as he appeared to be dry heaving on the sideline.

Fitzpatrick landed hard on his chest after chasing Ford down to make a shoestring tackle, and it appears that the impact caused the injury. Hopefully, he’ll be able to return at some point with the Steelers trailing 22-19. He’s one of the most important pieces on the team and defense and the Steelers are going to need him if they want to have success in 2023.

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk is also being evaluated in the blue medical tent. His status is currently unknown, but losing another defensive lineman would really test Pittsburgh’s depth at the position.