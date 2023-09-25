‘Kid Plays Hard’: Keeanu Benton Scores First Career Sack, Earns T.J. Watt’s Praise In Primetime Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of players to step up with Cameron Heyward missing a couple of months due to injury along the defensive line. They got some volunteers last night, with some of their youngest linemen making plays. DeMarvin Leal got his first career sack last week. On Sunday night, it was rookie second-round pick Keeanu Benton getting his first under his belt.

Late in the third quarter, just as the Las Vegas Raiders pushed into field goal range, Benton won easily right up the middle and brought down QB Jimmy Garoppolo in impressive fashion. On the very next play, he induced a holding penalty on Donald Parham, which set up a second and 24. The Raiders ultimately attempted to convert on fourth and 5 and failed, resulting in a turnover on downs, the rookie playing a crucial role in setting up that stop.

“Kid plays hard”, OLB T.J. Watt said of Benton, a fellow Wisconsin product, via the team’s website. “He’s a big guy that can move really well and he continues to get better week in and week out. He loves the game, he works hard, and just another guy I’m not surprised by. Super excited to have him continue to take steps each and every week. It’s important at this level”.

Although the sack was the only official statistic that he put up during the game, Benton has continued to impress on tape through three games. He has a great deal of talent and ability to win one-on-ones, with surprising athleticism for a player his size, listed at 6-foot-4, 309 pounds.

Benton already had five tackles through the first two games, playing 57 snaps, so now he adds a number to the sack column. He figures to continue to pick up more and more playing time as he gets comfortable working within the structure of the defense, an area in which he still has to grow.

The Steelers have been investing in their defensive line in recent years, which included the free agent signing of Larry Ogunjobi a year ago after Stephon Tuitt retired. They have also drafted a lineman in the fifth round or higher in three consecutive years.

The first player was Isaiahh Loudermilk in 2021, for whom they traded a 2022 fourth-round pick to move into the fifth round. Leal came last year in the third round, and now there is Benton, who is the highest defensive lineman the team has drafted since Tuitt in 2012.

Still, Heyward cannot get back soon enough. He has been integral to this defense for many years, and they play at a different level when he’s out there. At this point, it’s hard to say exactly how much time he is going to miss, or at what level he will be able to play when he does get back.

In the meantime, he is watching over the young pups from the sideline. You can bet he was thrilled to see Benton make a play last night, helping to stall a key Raiders drive as the game wound down to its final frame.