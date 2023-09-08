‘He And Kenny Have Done The Things That We All Wanted To See Happen:’ Matt Canada Thinks Diontae Johnson, Kenny Pickett Will Have Better Connection

While Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens has been the most talked about receiver on the team throughout training camp and the preseason, WR Diontae Johnson might be the team’s wideout in 2023. After a year where he was held out of the end zone and didn’t meet expectations, Johnson is gearing up to bounce back in a big way. Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada praised Johnson’s work ethic and thinks his connection with QB Kenny Pickett will be better in 2023.

“I think Diontae has really continued to mature since I’ve been here. He’s came in with a real hard-working attitude this camp. I think he’s excited about where we are and excited about where he is,” Canada said via transcript provided by the team. “I think he and Kenny have done the things that we all wanted to see happen much faster last year, which really don’t happen fast. I mean, timing and those things does take time. I think you see that. With that you’ve seen some more confidence with Tae and with Kenny.”

With Pickett not getting consistent reps with the starters during training camp and the preseason last year and being thrust into the starting job at halftime of Week Four, it was hard for him to develop any real chemistry with his wideouts as a rookie. It got better as the season went on, and with a full offseason of work as a starter, Pickett is more familiar with his wideouts and how to put them in the best position to succeed.

Johnson may be the greatest beneficiary of that. He’s entering the season as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, and last year he was the most open wide receiver in football, per NFL analytics. As he and Pickett get their timing down, Johnson could be a guy who really can pop again in 2023. He had 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in Ben Roethlisberger’s final season in 2021, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if his production was similar to that this year.

The Steelers offense is looking to get more vertical and explosive in 2023, and Johnson is going to help with that. He had four grabs for 65 yards in the preseason, including a 33-yard gain in the team’s preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. He has the ability to pick up yards after the catch, something that didn’t happen nearly enough last season, and with his chemistry with Pickett improving that’s an aspect of his game that should pick up in 2023, as well.

Pickens could certainly break out in 2023, but Johnson is going to be another steady presence and I’d expect him to top 1,000 yards again this year. The two could form one of the best wide receiver duos in the league this year, especially if Pickett plays like he did in the preseason and takes the leap he’s expected to.