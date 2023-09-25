‘God Looked Out For Me:’ CB Patrick Peterson Vowed To Get INT After Allowing TD

Patrick Peterson had the true cornerback experience Sunday night. The low of lows, giving up a fourth-down touchdown to WR Davante Adams, losing the ball in the air and flailing while Adams made the sliding end zone grab. But there were the high of highs, Peterson notching his first interception with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Talking with reporters after the game, Peterson said he made it his mission to get one back in the defense’s favor.

“I told my guys I was gonna get it back for them,” he said via Steelers.com following the win. “So God looked out for me.”

Peterson’s interception came midway through the third quarter. With the Steelers leading 16-7, Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo felt T.J. Watt’s rush and errantly threw the ball into double-coverage. Peterson tracked the ball as it flew over the receiver’s head and made the catch, getting both feet inbounds.

It’s the 35th interception of his career, now the most of any active player in the NFL. Peterson had taken his lumps early in his Steelers career and missed out on interceptions against the San Francisco 49ers before getting his first Sunday night.

It was quality redemption after allowing the first-quarter score. The Raiders were aggressive in run-obvious situations and facing fourth and 1, Garoppolo faked the handoff to RB Josh Jacobs. He fired deep downfield to hit Adams on the crosser, who tracked the ball far better than a flailing Peterson, for the touchdown. On this play, the Steelers cut the shallow crosser with FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, tasking Peterson with replacing him as the post-safety player. A tough assignment but one that he still ultimately allowed.

Redemption was the name for both of the Steelers’ starting corners tonight. Peterson got his while Levi Wallace picked off a pair, including the game-clincher with just seconds remaining. Combined, those two accounted for all three of Garoppolo’s interceptions as Pittsburgh easily won the turnover battle 3-0. Though their defense has had missteps, the Steelers have made splash plays throughout the first three weeks. Already, they’re up to four interceptions and a whopping eight total takeaways, second most in the league only behind the Dallas Cowboys’ nine.

Peterson and company will look to keep things going against the Houston Texans next Sunday, coming off a big performance in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud has yet to throw an interception in his first three games.