Film Room: The Steelers’ Offense And Unforced Errors

As the old saying goes, to win a game, you have to first not lose it. Sounds obvious, sounds dorky, but it’s true. The Pittsburgh Steelers know that all too well. Last year before they went on their 7-2 run, no one beat themselves quite like the Steelers. Turnovers and sloppy play defined the first half of their season.

The issue reared its ugly head in 2023’s opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers. No doubt, the 49ers have an excellent defense and had a great game plan to stifle Pittsburgh. But the Steelers hurt themselves time and time again. Here is a film room breaking down their own goals, their own errors, all the rake-stepping that hit them in the face.

Run Game

Not that there were many runs to judge. Nine in total from the Steelers’ backs. But twice, Pittsburgh left linebackers uncovered and unblocked. That’s bad news no matter who you’re facing. Doubly bad news if it’s Fred Warner, the best in the game.

Pittsburgh calls a zone run to the left/field side. San Francisco is in a 5-2 front with the safety rolling down into the box. The defensive line slants into the gap, penetrating and trying to disrupt the flow of the run and the blockers. The line is supposed to flow down the track with one of them working to the second-level linebackers based on how the defense responds. Stuff they work on pretty much every day in training camp.

As the 3T slants down, LG Isaac Seumalo stops his track and turns back to him. It creates the double-team with him and the center but leaves Warner free. Seumalo or Cole are supposed to work to him but neither do (in this case, it’d be Seumalo’s responsibility but the defensive line slanting screws things up) and Warner is one-on-one in the hole and unloads on RB Najee Harris. Big hit to set the tone early.

Running on this five-man front was probably unfamiliar for Pittsburgh and the 49ers’ good scheme worked their star linebacker free.

Same situation here, though not with Warner. Split zone run with H-back Connor Heyward pulling right to left with the offensive line flowing to the right. Motion with WR Calvin Austin III to draw the defense’s eyes. But the defense isn’t fooled.

On this rep, the Steelers simply don’t have anyone to block No. 48, linebacker Oren Burks. Harris cuts back to the left, it’s not a bad read, but he runs into Burks. One-on-one with a linebacker isn’t how you draw it up. On a defensive back? Sure, that’s a matchup you search for. But a linebacker is a win for the defense. And this run gains little.

Pass Game

The concepts were boring and repetitive, we’ll get to that in a separate breakdown, but we’ll just focus on the individual play here. Kenny Pickett’s second interception of the day was just a poor decision. Trying to throw down the seam with Warner blanketing Connor Heyward in Cover 2. Warner tips this pass, and the safety picks it off for a long runback the other way.

This is a dagger concept with Allen Robinson II running the dig underneath the seam. Robinson should’ve run this harder, but this is the window to hit with the MIKE linebacker expanding vertically. Pickett had time. He just didn’t have the patience.

Earlier in the game, a miscommunication on third and 4. Mesh/rail concept with Robinson running a crosser right to left. It’s zone coverage and Robinson should sit and settle between the linebackers instead of running through. The pass ends up behind him but this is on Robinson. And turns a likely first-down conversion into (another) punt.

You’ve probably seen this one before. Two-minute drive before the end of the first half. Empty set, WR Diontae Johnson slot left. Runs a slant and crosses the face of the defensive back. Should be a pitch-and-catch touchdown. But Pickett, despite no pressure, throws it behind and incomplete.

The Steelers later scored but did it the hard way. And Johnson’s touchdown-less streak continues, one that’ll extend at least a few more weeks given his second-half hamstring injury.

That’s just five players on the same theme from Sunday. I could’ve posted another five more. Run game, pass game, just Steelers beating Steelers. If it happens Monday night, they’ll start the year 0-2.