Film Room: Pre-Snap Movement Provides More Help Than Hurt

When the Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Matt Canada in 2020, first as a quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator in 2021, it was largely to introduce pre-snap shifts and motions to a stagnant, West Coast-based offense. While it has its share of risks, movement before the snap has been just about the only thing to provide a glimpse of hope to this struggling passing game.

To provide some context, let’s establish some of the advantages that pre-snap movement provided on Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns.

Coach Canada introduced this running back shuffle motion this year and likely took this page right from Kyle Shanahan’s phonebook of a playbook. As nonchalant as it may look, it forces the defense to make some quick decisions:

Are we now treating this like an Empty backfield?

Are we treating this like Quads? (three receivers to one side) or Trips Back Strong? (three receivers on one side with the RB aligned to the same side)

In addition to these, the more intentional reason is to quickly gain leverage or a numbers advantage in the passing game. It works out here. San Francisco isn’t able to “Rock & Roll” their safeties (one flies down to the flat and the other replaces the middle field) in time to have an impact on the swing screen.

The next example comes soon after. This “In” motion from speedy WR Calvin Austin allows him to get a running start against man/match coverage to run a Mesh concept. In addition to making the defensive backs exchange, this play has a natural pick or screen built into it with the shallow coming from the other side.

Looks like Canada was watching some Chip Kelly film this offseason too! This is a well designed football play with answers to almost any coverage. Pickett starts his eyes on the “Rail” route out of the backfield, and proceeds to progress the play left-to-right. Only thing missing here is a completion – with a player running full speed, this ball has to be placed ahead of his upfield shoulder.

Unfortunately, pre snap motion is not all sunshine and rainbows. It can trigger unexpected pressure from the second level, penalties (*cough*), and can limit the amount of vertical threats an offense can pose. Think about it. If a WR is behind the guard while the ball is snapped, he can’t run a vertical route, right? In addition, it can allow pass rushers to pin their ears back and time the snap easily.

This is why an NFL offense should not live in this world unless they are completely sound in pass protection, route conversions against blitz (hot routes/sight adjustments), and quarterback decisiveness – something the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently far from. It is great for providing a spark and changeup on a small scale, but can get risky if it is your only form of success.