Diontae Johnson Ruled Out For Week One Game With Hamstring Injury

UPDATE: Johnson has been ruled out for the rest of the game, per Burt Lauten.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury after his first reception of the third quarter and was helped off the field. It was a 26-yard gain for Johnson before he went down at the end of play, clutching his hamstring.

Johnson had three catches for 48 yards, with the bulk of those yards coming on the reception before he got hurt. Ideally, the injury is nothing serious, but the way Johnson immediately grabbed the hamstring doesn’t provide a bunch of hope. He left the sideline and went to the locker room, per Jenna Harner of WPXI, which makes the chances of his return rather low.

Hopefully, it’s not something long-term, but the odds of Johnson returning today don’t look great.