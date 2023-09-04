Depot Daily: Purdy Vs. Pickett, Jarvis Jones Arrested, Steelers Run And Walk

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing onto you guys.

Let’s start off the first Depot Daily on this Sept. 4th.

Purdy vs Pickett, Week One

The Good Morning Football crew members discuss their favorite Week One quarterback matchups. Jason McCourty picked Brock Purdy and Kenny Pickett as a top battle to watch between a pair of second-year quarterbacks hoping to make a leap.

“Both fan bases are fired up…I can’t wait to see these two face off and see what magic they bring to their offenses,” McCourty said.

While both players were rookies last year, their paths to meeting Sunday are different. Pickett became the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft while Purdy went with the final pick of the seventh round. Pickett started after veteran Mitch Trubisky was benched, Purdy only started after the 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance to injury.

Now, they’ll look to lead their team to victory Sunday and get things off to a hot start.

Jarvis Jones Arrested

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ first round pick and outside linebacker Jarvis Jones was arrested Friday night for reckless driving. From on3.com via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It appears he was driving well over the speed limit.

“Jarvis Jones was arrested Friday night by Athens-Clarke County police for reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits. He was booked at Athens-Clarke County Jail at 11:26 p.m. and released an hour later on a $2,400 bond. Maximum limits typically means more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.”

As the article notes, reckless driving has been an ongoing issue throughout the Bulldogs program, one that led to the deaths of player and a staffer in January. Jones has been serving as the team’s assistant outside linebackers coach since July 2019.

Drafted 17th overall in 2013, Jones was one of the biggest misses of Kevin Colbert’s career, recording just six sacks across four seasons.

Steelers Run And Walk

Pittsburgh held its own Steelers Run and Walk earlier today on Monday. Led by honorary chairperson Aaron Smith, the event “benefits the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research and the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund,” per the team.

Three students were named the 2023 Art Rooney Scholarship Fund recipients, all three attending local colleges in the area. One student told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley his first suit growing up came from Cam Heyward through his foundation, which donates suits and dress clothes to kids who need it.

The annual Steelers Run and Walk, which was chaired by Aaron Smith, benefits the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research and the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund. 🗒️: https://t.co/jKB3LJQgGv pic.twitter.com/vDA58RoyPj — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) September 4, 2023

CBS Mock Draft

A 2024 mock draft from CBS Sports that has the Steelers picking Alabama RT JC Latham. What’s mote interesting is Pittsburgh having the 10th overall pick. They haven’t selected that high (without trading up) since they selected WR Plaxico Burress eighth overall in 2000.

Latham is considered one of college football’s top right tackles and a mauling run blocker. He was one of the top recruits in the country out of high school prior to committing to Alabama.