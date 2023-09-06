Depot Daily: More Analysts On Steelers Bandwagon, Steelers Senior Bowl Finalists, Super Bowl’s Quirky History

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing onto you guys.

Your Depot Daily for Sept. 6th.

More Analysts Support The Steelers

This time, it’s NFL Network’s Michael Robinson believing in the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially for their Week One matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

“When I look at the Pittsburgh Steelers, to me, they’re going to intimidate people when they get off the bus,” Robinson said. “They’re going to be a big, strong outfit.”

He went on to talk about the matchup issue WR George Pickens creates downfield. And if defenses start worrying about him, it’ll open up RB Najee Harris on the ground.

Robinson pointed to the Steelers’ stronger quarterback situation and the definite knowledge T.J. Watt will play this weekend as reasons why he’s leaning Pittsburgh over San Francisco.

“Looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers might be in better shape than the 49ers,” he said.

Take a listen to his full comments below.

Michael Robinson of the NFLN is REALLY liking the Steelers versus the 49ers #Steelers #NFL 👀pic.twitter.com/rXIRq0OQAV — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 6, 2023

He isn’t the only one. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has the Steelers upsetting the 49ers in Week One, 23-21. Though at this point, with so many analysts choosing the Steelers, it hardly feels like an upset (the betting line still technically favors San Fran).

Elsewhere, Bill Simmons and former NFL TE Rob Gronkowski (he’s officially retired, right?) are picking the Steelers to win the AFC North. That’s what they told Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams.

Rob Gronkowski and Bill Simmons both told Kay Adams on her podcast that they have the Steelers winning the AFC North in 2023 #Steelers #NFL #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/o9O4YXk3da — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 6, 2023

Senior Bowl Finalists

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is holding fan voting for its 75th Anniversary team and several former Steelers are on the list. Those include Antwaan Randle El, as tweeted out by his alma mater Indiana yesterday. He’s listed as one of the five finalists for the roster’s kick returner.

Celebrating the @SeniorBowl's all-time greats – Antwaan Randle El is a finalist for the 75th Anniversary Team. Vote: https://t.co/Mivi2B6zYo pic.twitter.com/rVbgoGAFLq — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 5, 2023

But he’s far from the only name. Other ex-Steelers on the list include WR Hines Ward, C Dirt Dawson, DT Javon Hargrave, ILB Levon Kirkland, and OLB Joey Porter Sr.

NFL executives and those on the Senior Bowl committee will also have a hand in assembling the roster, and those former standouts will be honored at the 2024 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Fans can cast their vote at the link here.

Super Bowl Oddity

Not directly related to the Pittsburgh Steelers but they qualify to be on this year’s list. According to one Redditor who put in the research, in nine of the last 10 years, one team that made the Super Bowl didn’t win a playoff game a year before. Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles made it after not winning a playoff game in 2021.

In 2021-2022, it was the Cincinnati Bengals who went from no playoffs to a Super Bowl appearance. Of course, the Steelers did not make the playoffs last year, let alone win a game. So historically, we’re saying there’s a chance. However, the last team to achieve this mark and win the Super Bowl was the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It sure helps when Tom Brady decides to join your team.

Steelers Scouts On The Trail

At least one Steelers’ scout attended yesterday’s practice at Middle Tennessee State, who made sure to make that fact public on their Twitter account.

Thank you for stopping by for practice yesterday! @steelers pic.twitter.com/g5Gknp6xTy — Middle Tennessee Football Recruiting (@MTFB_Recruiting) September 6, 2023

Linebacker Johnathan Butler and DT Marley Cook are two notable names to monitor. Cook had 6.5 sacks in 2022 and set the school’s bench press record. He’s undersized but has still found ways to produce, picking up three tackles in their Week One loss to Alabama. LB Johnathan Butler missed all of last year with an injury but had 46 tackles in 2021. Against the Crimson Tide this past weekend, he notched six tackles and one sack. There’s also S Tra Fluellen who had 104 tackles for the Blue Raiders last year, intercepting a pair of passes.

Acrisure Updates

Acrisure Stadium is receiving several updates this year. Announced in a Wednesday press release, the upgrades include more concession stands, better screening technology for security, and a student rush program that’ll offer discounted students for those in college (and for those who still remember their college emails).

Read the full release below.