Depot After Dark: Cory Trice Jr. Loses Bet, Cowher Inducted, T.J. Watt Recalls Emergency Landing

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 29th.

Corey Trice Jr. Loses Bet

As if rookie corner Cory Trice Jr. hasn’t had a tough enough year, out for the season with a torn ACL, he had to pay up to losing a bet between fellow rookie NT Keeanu Benton. The two bet on which of their alma maters would win last weekend, Trice’s Purdue Boilermakers or Benton’s Wisconsin Badgers, and it was the Badgers who rolled to a 38-17 victory.

Trice’s payment? Wearing a Wisconsin hoodie around the team facility. Take a look.

Poor Cory Trice Jr. lost a bet with Keeanu Benton and had to wear Wisconsin gear 😂🤣 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/LYqZ42eZKu — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 29, 2023

Honestly, Trice should’ve known it was coming. Wisconsin has beaten Purdue in 17 straight meetings, not losing since 2003 when a Kyle Orton-led Boilermakers squad beat Jim Sorgi’s Badgers. So yeah, it has been awhile.

Still, it’s good to see from Trice, who appears to be in good spirits after injuring his knee in the summer. You can see the scar on his right knee from the surgery. Hopefully, he’ll be 100 percent for the start of training camp next summer.

Bill Cowher Inducted

We wrote about it earlier in the year but tonight, Hall of Fame former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher was inducted into the NC State Ring of Honor Friday night. His alma mater, Cowher starred there in the 70s before making his way into the NFL, first as a player and then as a coach.

As tweeted out by the ACC Network, you can see Cowher being inducted with his name put up inside the stadium.

"This place, those four and half years are the most memorable years of my life." Bill Cowher after being inducted into the @PackFootball Ring of Honor 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Q2z9u7ncxd — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 30, 2023

WR Cooper Kupp Set To Practice

Los Angeles Rams’ stud WR Cooper Kupp is set to resume practicing next way, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. Kupp has been out all year due to a hamstring injury.

Sean McVay said Cooper Kupp will starting practicing next week, indicating the team will open the 21-day window to activate him off of IR. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 29, 2023

Kupp suffered the injury shortly before the season began and has a history of battling soft tissue injuries. The Rams have turned to rookie Puka Nacua in his absence, one of the most surprising rookie performances this season. Through three games, he’s caught 30 passes for 338 yards. But getting Kupp back would be huge.

Pittsburgh is slated to play Los Angeles in Week Seven following their Week Six bye. It appears Kupp will likely be available for that contest.

T.J. Watt Details Emergency Landing

Despite a big 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the biggest story coming out of the Steelers that night had to revolve around their flight back home. Normally an uneventful cruise, Pittsburgh had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City due to a “code yellow” from a loss of oil pressure in one of the engines.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Friday, T.J. Watt gave his perspective of what happened.

“Hearing ‘code yellow, flight attendants, you have prepared for this…is not a fun feeling,” Watt told McAfee and A.J. Hawk. “But I do have to admit I got some comfort knowing I was on a flight with our team owner and a bunch of other multimillionaires so I knew they’d take every precaution known to man to get us down safely.”

Watt said the team spent five hours on the tarmac until a second plane could arrive and transport the team back to Pittsburgh. They finally landed home at around 1:30 PM/EST.