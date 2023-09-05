Credit To Dan Moore Jr. And Montravius Adams For Keeping Their Jobs And Roles

Following April’s draft, things didn’t look great for LT Dan Moore Jr. or NT Montravius Adams. Good money could’ve been placed on Moore losing his starting job to first-round rookie Broderick Jones while Adams seemed to be on the roster bubble, merely keeping the seat warm for second rounder Keeanu Benton.

Fast forward to Sept. 5 and neither has gone anywhere. Moore is Kenny Pickett’s clear-cut blindside protector. Adams is the team’s starting nose tackle. It’s a testament to the work both put in this year, to not just maintain but improve their game, and earn their Week One roles.

Moore’s always been a hard worker. I remember watching stray clips from his first rookie minicamp, the camera focused on an 11v11 team period Moore wasn’t part of. But off to the side, at the top of the screen, you could see Moore by himself in the end zone taking pass set reps. Few guys put in the effort he does and that’s been with him heading into Year Three. During camp, OL Coach Pat Meyer spoke about Moore using this offseason to round out the edges in his game.

“I think Dan just studies it. He works in the offseason. He trains year-round,” Meyer told The Trib’s Tim Benz last month. “He goes to people and trains with people, with other offensive linemen. So he learns little tricks of the trade he can apply to his game.”

Moore looked much-improved this summer. His kryptonite has been power and bull rushes, struggling to time his punch and place his hands. He still may not be perfect and elite pass rushers will probably give him fits – as they tend to do to everyone – but it doesn’t seem to be the glaring weakness it was his first two years. He’s comfortable in Meyer’s system using independent hands instead of a two-hand punch and has the makings of a solid left tackle. No doubt, he has some tough matchups out of the gate but he’s consistently grown over his first three seasons.

Adams was given even less thought this summer. Some of that was warranted. After making waves as a late-season add in 2021, his 2022 campaign was forgettable. Sure, he got the starting job over NT Tyson Alualu but it felt given more so than earned. His play was uninspiring, leading the team to explore a host of external options in free agents Breiden Fehoko and Armon Watts (who has bounced between NT and DE throughout his career) and drafting the rookie Benton in the top 50.

Feeling that heat, Adams turned it on this summer. His best trait is his first step and explosiveness, able to penetrate and disrupt when he shoots upfield. He was active against the run, chased the ball hard, and was available and durable, working first-team nose tackle every day of camp. By the preseason finale, the Steelers had seen enough and Adams played just seven snaps against Atlanta, coming off the field with other obvious starters like FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. It’s unclear if Adams will hold onto his starting spot all season, Benton has looked impressive when healthy, but the fact Adams remains the starter to begin the year could be considered a mild upset. Some guys turn it on when their backs are against the wall. He’s one of those dudes.

It’s easy to focus on the skill guys. The ones who fill the box scores, litter the highlight reel. But the trenches is where you win and lose. Moore and Adams playing well this summer will help Pittsburgh’s cause.