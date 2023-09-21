Chris Hoke Defends Matt Canada, Sees Kenny Pickett ‘Not Connecting’ On Crucial Throws

After Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, many fans, media analysts, and NFL personalities alike are calling for OC Matt Canada to get the boot from Pittsburgh following another atrocious performance by the offense. The running game failed to be productive for a second-straight week and QB Kenny Pickett and the passing game looked uninspiring as they failed to generate much splash and consistency outside of the long catch-and-run touchdown by WR George Pickens.

Former Steelers DL Chris Hoke joined The Cook and Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan on Thursday and talked about Pittsburgh’s last two games, going down the rabbit hole of the offense’s struggles. Canada has rightfully deserved a lot of blame for the offense’s failures this season and dating back to when he took over as offensive coordinator back in 2021. However, Hoke defended Canada on the segment, stating Pickett deserves part of the blame for his erratic play, which is also hindering this offense.

“That’s why I struggle when Steelers Nation complains about Matt Canada because there are passing routes and things that are taking place and concepts, and Kenny isn’t even looking at them or he throws them and he’s not connecting,” Hoke said on 93.7 The Fan.

Former Steelers DL Chris Hoke told the #CookandJoeShow that the offensive issues go beyond Matt Canada. BUT…he does wonder if teaching and communicating is an issue for the Steelers OC. LISTEN to the Hoke hour here: https://t.co/Kidx5s3SMQ pic.twitter.com/WjZ8gZYpt7 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 21, 2023

Hoke referenced a couple of plays where Pickett made the incorrect read and threw the ball where he wasn’t supposed to go with it. One of those was on Pickett’s interception where he threw the slant route to WR George Pickens. S Grant Delpit undercut the rep, picking the pass off while it appeared that TE Pat Freiermuth started to uncover over the middle of the field as the linebacker was staring down Pickett in the pocket.

Pickett also missed throws to intended receivers throughout the contest including a bad miss in the flat to WR Calvin Austin III, who had a chance for some good YAC along the sideline, placing the ball behind him on an easy completion.

Another layup Kenny Pickett misses. Puts this on the money and leads Calvin Austin, it's going to be a good gain. Maybe more. Yeah, Austin couldn't adjust well and his radius is small but Pickett's placement is just bad. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/w0ze23UuSP — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 20, 2023

When the offense is as bad as it has been through two games, more than one thing is likely the problem. Canada deserves blame for poor play calling at different points throughout the game as well as his scheme and how it matches the opponent/personnel Pittsburgh is facing on a given week. However, Pickett missing throws or forcing throws where they shouldn’t go is directly within his control. Factor in a running game where neither back has made a notable impact as well as an offensive line that appears to be a work in progress and it ends up making the straggles a whole offensive issue rather than just a coordinator issue.

The whole offense must improve for Pittsburgh to start seeing better results. It starts with the offensive coordinator and the quarterback as Canada and Pickett need to be on the same page in terms of play calling and execution on the field. Canada does need to start calling a cleaner game and make the right calls in crucial situations, but Pickett also needs to clean up his play for Pittsburgh to get back to the success we saw from them this preseason.