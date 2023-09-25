CB Levi Wallace Exits Steelers Week Three Game With Injury, Joey Porter Jr. Replaces

Update: Wallace has returned to the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Levi Wallace suffered an apparent lower-body injury following a run for no yards by Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs with 2:40 left in the third quarter.

Wallace was down on the field and getting attended to by trainers, who looked to be working on his right leg. He tried to get up but quickly returned to the ground, where trainers continued to look at him.

Wallace struggled over the first two weeks but has been impressive tonight against Las Vegas, with an interception and a generally solid job in coverage. With Wallace out, rookie Joey Porter Jr. will be called upon to take on a larger role with the Steelers up 23-7 over the Raiders in the second half.

Having cornerback depth is paramount to succeeding in the NFL, so hopefully, Wallace’s injury isn’t serious. He was steady for the Steelers last season, with four interceptions, and despite his slow start he looked to be well on the way to turning it around.

Wallace has been credited with three tackles and two pass deflections in addition to his interception before exiting. Porter’s role had been limited to Pittsburgh’s dime corner up to this point, but with Wallace on the sideline, he’s going to have to step up as the Steelers’ second outside corner opposite Patrick Peterson.