Cameron Heyward To Make Weekly Appearances On Good Morning Football During Season

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cameron Heyward will be making weekly appearances on Good Morning Football during the season, joining panelists Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, Jamie Erdahl and Jason McCourty. The news was announced on the show this morning.
“Every week, we’re gonna be talking about, highlighting defensive players who had big games or gonna have big games,” Heyward said. “We’re gonna be talking about your bad picks, especially Kyle’s, cause he’s got some bad picks, not the Steelers, we’re gonna be talking about pop culture things, we’re just gonna be having fun. Maybe there might be a little bit of trivia there too.”
Heyward has expanded into the media with his Not Just Football podcast, and adding a weekly appearance on GMFB will help prepare him for a media gig in his post-playing days. Heyward is personable and one of the best humans in the game of football, a multiple-time nominee for The Walter Payton Man of the Year award. I have zero doubt that he’ll thrive in whatever he does in his post-playing career.
But it does seem like he’s gearing up for something in the media realm, and he’ll certainly have eyes on him when he joins Good Morning Football. It’s one of the better shows out there when it comes to actually breaking the game down and will be a nice addition to Heyward’s off-the-field portfolio, in addition to Not Just Football, which started his second season.
It doesn’t sound as if Heyward will be delving too much into the Steelers on GMFB, but I have little doubt that the team will surely come up at some point. Heyward assured that even if the Steelers don’t live up to expectations, he’ll still fulfill his obligation to make a weekly appearance on the show. It’s going to be something to look forward to watching every week.